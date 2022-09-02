09/02 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: All Out final hype, Best Friends vs. Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, and Jon Silver in an AEW Trios Titles tourney match, AAA Mixed Tag Champs Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz in a non-title match, Rey Fenix vs. Blake Christian, Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: All Out final hype, Best Friends vs. Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, and Jon Silver in an AEW Trios Titles tourney match, AAA Mixed Tag Champs Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz in a non-title match, Rey Fenix vs. Blake Christian, Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall, and more (21:30)…

Click here to stream or download the September 2 AEW Rampage audio review.

