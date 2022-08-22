WWE Raw in Toronto (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Paul Ellering, Stevie Ray, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Pac, Apollo Crews, Trent Seven, Erik, Eve Torres-Gracie, Nathan Jones, Keith Hart, Walter, Byron Saxton, Tori, Mikey Nicholls, Aalyah Mysterio

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. The show includes Edge vs. Damian Priest. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Toronto, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Cleveland, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Detroit. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Ellering is 69 today.

-Stevie Ray (Lash Huffman) is 64 today.

-Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Solofa Fatu) is 37 today.

-Jey Uso (Joshua Samuel Fatu) is 37 today.

-Pac (Benjamin Satterley) is 36 today.

-Apollo Crews (Sesugh Uhaa) is 34 today.

-Keith Hart turned 71 on Sunday.

-Nathan Jones turned 55 on Sunday.

-Trent Seven (Ben Webb) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Eve Torres-Gracie turned 38 on Sunday.

-Erik (Ray Rowe) of the Viking Raiders tag team turned 38 on Sunday.

-Tori (Terri Poch) turned 58 on Saturday.

-Byron Saxton (Bryan Kelly) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Mikey Nicholls turned 37 on Saturday.

-Gunther (Walter Hahn) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Aalyah Mysterio (Aalyah Gutierrez) turned 21 on Saturday.