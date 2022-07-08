Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 119,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 100,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Despite the viewership increase, Impact did not crack the top 150 in Thursday’s cable ratings. Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.03 rating drawn last week. The NJPW show that followed on AXS also failed to make Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings.