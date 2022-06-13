WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match set for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh match

-Max Dupri introduces the first Maximum Male Model

Powell’s POV: Dupri’s segment was bumped from Friday’s show and they claimed that he had travel issues. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).