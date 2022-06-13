WWE Extreme Rules date and location set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce that the Extreme Rules premium live event will be held on Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 13, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Extreme Rules will take place Saturday, October 8 live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The premium live event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Tickets for WWE Extreme Rules will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM ET via www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/extreme-rules-presale-2022.

The WWE Extreme Rules Priority Passes, which allows fans unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars and Legends, can be purchased beginning this Friday, June 17 through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location at www.onlocationexp.com/wwe or by calling 1-855-346-7388.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see WWE running more Saturday night events, particularly during NFL season.