02/09 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT Women’s Championship, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar’s NXT Championship summit with Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT Women’s Championship, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar hold a championship summit, The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, and MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal matches, and more (47:19)…

Click here for the February 8 NXT 2.0 audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.