Maxx Payne on his documentary with WWE behind the scenes footage, what happened when Brian Knobbs was injured during a match, why musician Steve Miller backed out of plans to appear with him in the WWF

On the documentary: “I asked Vince [McMahon], if I could take my camera with me, and he said yes, and the reason he said yes is because I’m interviewing Tony Garea. You don’t interview Tony Garea backstage if Vince didn’t say. So I got this camera with me on the bus, in the dressing rooms, and I captured some stuff that’s absolutely some of the most amazing things. There’s a scene with Sid [Vicious} and Bam Bam [Bigelow] planning their match, and I got to tell you that’s the most exciting thing for people to find. That part of the business needs to be broken down. I really believe that because it’s ridiculous. It’s just one of those things that nobody’s ever actually really heard that kind of conversation in a dressing room. That’s the part that’s so amazing about this on the bus, in the hotel lobbies. What’s amazing about this movie is in the middle of a tour, Owen Hart and Louie Spicolli were messing around, and, uh, Owen accidentally sprayed Louie in the eye with some cologne, and Louie was allergic to one of the ingredients in the cologne and, it’s even in the movie, his eye swells shut.

On Eric Bischoff: “Eric didn’t like me from the get go. I think he put up with me, but, when Mick [Foley] and I hit it off and things started actually going pretty good for Mick and I, I heard, I heard Bischoff talking about that match in a shoot with one of the guys that was doing the show about, you know, the craziest stuff that was ever on WCW; and that match was one of them. This was an interview done a couple of years ago about Mick Foley. And he (Bischoff) didn’t mention my name. He didn’t mention the Nasty Boys names. He only talked about Mick because by then he was in the WWF and Mick was still hot and on fire. Eric didn’t want to take a chance on burning any kind of bridge with Mick. I just didn’t, I just didn’t have any friends in the offices. That was my biggest problem because I couldn’t be a stooge and I couldn’t, you know, I wasn’t gonna call Vince and tell him what was going wrong on the tour, you know, It’s just not who I am, you know? And, uh, so it was, um, it was a tough time.”

On Steve Miller: “The whole angle with him (BG James) and Jeff Jarrett was supposed to be manifested at WrestleMania 10 or 11, whichever one. I don’t remember which one it was. Um, and what was going to happen is in the interim of this, a guy named Steve Miller. We put a tape in his mailbox, which one of my friends lived in Sun Valley and he had a house in Sun Valley. We put our tape in the box and a couple of weeks later, Steve called and he was on his tour bus and he says, ‘I’m coming to Georgia. You guys want to come to my show.’ We talked all kinds of stuff. Steve Miller was supposed to come on board. He was going to be my manager, but he was going to be my music attorney and we were supposed to meet at WrestleMania. And we were going to save Brian from the evil Jeff Jarrett, who had, had Brian sing ‘With My Baby Tonight’ and then promptly stole it from him. And we were going to confront him.

“JJ Dillon called me one morning in a hotel. And he said, ‘okay, give me Steve’s number. We’re ready to call him so we can get this WrestleMania thing set up.’ I said, okay, and Steve had said yes the whole time, and JJ Dillon called me back five minutes later. And he goes, ‘What’s going on, Maxx?’ I said, ‘what do you mean?’ He goes, ‘I just talked to Steve Miller. He said, no.’ ‘What do you mean? He said, no?’ ‘He said, no, you’re not going to do it.’ I called Steve. And I said, Steve, you’re not going to do this. Do you know what I’ve done to get us to this point? You do. This is WrestleMania. ‘Yeah. I talked to my record company exec and they said, you know, it’s probably not a good thing for you to get involved in the wrestling business.’ I looked at him and I said, ‘Are you out of your mind, dude? Do you realize the new audiences you’re going to reintroduce your music? With the wrestling fans.’ I said, ‘if you don’t think wrestling fans will be as devoted to you as anybody you’re out of your mind. And especially if you babyface with me and we go out there and play and we do some great stuff, dude, you’re going to be an infamous guy in the wrestling business.’ Cause he wanted to be, he wanted to do this.

“He called me and asked me if he could be my manager, which is why I went to New York with it. I mean, that’s the whole reason I said to Vince, ‘Look, this guy wants to come in. You know, be my manager, his record company talked him out of it.’ And I, I, to this day, I would tell Steve this to his face, I actually did tell him to his face, ‘You made a huge mistake here because you would have put more money in your pocket, not less, from being a part of wrestling, and fans are fans. And if they love you and buy your stuff, who gives a crap.’ Um, but we parted ways. And the next day JJ called me. In fact, I don’t even think it was the next day. I think it was an hour later, JJ called me back and said, ‘After the Europe tour, we’re going to let you go, Maxx.’ And they pretty much fired me on the spot.

On the WWF: “I learned how to play the German national anthem as well. The Germans went crazy. And on my last night we were in Zurich, Switzerland, I walk out of the ring, the crowd’s still chanting, and I walked back to the back and here stands Kevin Nash and he says, ‘Yeah, that’s not really working Maxx.’ Uh, am I not hearing that? Or what do you mean? What do you mean? ‘It’s just a, it looks not good. It’s just not going very far.’ Kevin, I guess I’m deaf because everything I’m hearing they’re going nuts. And I knew right then that The Kliq had won. I knew I was done. When Kevin said that to me on the last night, and the crowd still chanting for me, you know, it’s pretty tough to go. I took that as a sign and, uh, that was it.”

On WCW: “Well, WCW let me go after I hurt [Brian] Knobbs. They finished me up cause Knobbs called [Hulk] Hogan crying like a baby that he is and saying, ‘Maxx hurt me cause he’s clumsy and lazy’, which is so far from the truth it’s not funny. It happened to Brian Knobbs because Brian Knobbs made the decision not to trust me in the middle of a throw and you don’t do that. So he can say whatever he wants, it was my stupidity. It wasn’t my stupidity. If you watch the move, you’ll see Brian tried to stop me from throwing him, cause he was trying to go straight over the top of me. I had his right arm trapped and I was going to do a side Salto on him and throw him out of the ring. So he landed on the ring and bounced out of the ropes, but he decided to go straight over to try and take a straight over bump.

“I told him in the ring or in the dressing room, I said, ‘You know, you motherf—ers have hurt me every single match. And tonight I’m getting my shit in.’ Cause they were, they were all together, including Mick (Foley) and excluded me. They were all together talking about the match. And I, you know, like I was irrelevant and I finally walked over and I said, ‘You know, tonight, I’m going to get my shit in. And either you’re going to give it to me or I’m going to take it. That’s the way it’s going to go tonight. You’ll let me do what I want to do. Are you going to, you’re going to, I’m going to take it from you.’

“So Knobbs didn’t trust me. And he was going to try and stop me. Well, he didn’t stop me. He just killed himself from being a stupid, you know, an idiot that didn’t trust me. And the reason he didn’t trust me, and anybody that knows this, and I’m not afraid of the Nasty Boys even today. What are they going to do? Fire me? I mean, I’m already blackballed from the wrestling business because Knobbs told everybody that I hurt him, and all you have to do is watch it. And it’s easy to blame it on me, but if you watch what really happened and you know anything about wrestling, it was not. They (WCW) fired me and [Rick] Rude came to my house and Rude and I were really good friends, really good friends. Rude came to my house and he said to me, ‘You got to get ahold of Vince.’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He goes, ‘I’ll call him for you.’ He called him right that second. And I talked to Vince right then, and Vince said, ‘Okay, I want you to come to New York.'”

