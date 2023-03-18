WrestleMania 39 lineup: The latest card for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for WrestleMania 39, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship

-Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship

-Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match

-Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

-Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

-Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita vs. “Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

-Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. three teams TBD in the women’s four-way tag team showcase match

-Four teams TBD in a men’s tag team four-way showcase match

Powell’s POV: The Miz will host of WrestleMania 39. Imperium interfered in the Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus match on Friday’s Smackdown, which led to both men being named as his WrestleMania challengers. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will be held on Sunday, and Logan Paul announced that his match with Seth Rollins will be held on Saturday. The other matches have not been assigned to a day as of this update.