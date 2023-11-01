AEW Dynamite in Louisville (reports needed), last week’s AEW Collision and Dynamite poll results and grades, LA Knight, Billy Gunn, Gabbi Tuft, Bobby Heenan

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. The show includes Tony Khan making what he has described as “an important announcement.” Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Louisville. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority A grade in the post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B grade. The main event was great, but the rest of the show was nothing special.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Gunn (Monty “Kip” Sopp) is 60.

-Gabbi Tuft, who worked as Tyler Reks in WWE, is 45.

-LA Knight (Shaun Ricker) is 41.

-The late, great Bobby Heenan (Raymond Louis Heenan) was born on November 1, 1944. He died on September 17, 2017 following a long battle with throat cancer.