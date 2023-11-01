NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa for the Heritage Cup

-Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

-New NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria appears

-Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches for NXT Deadline

Powell’s POV: The NXT Deadline premium live event will be held on Saturday, December 9 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).