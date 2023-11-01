AEW Dynamite preview: Tony Khan announcement, AEW International Championship match set for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW International Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Tony Khan makes “an important announcement”

-MJF and three partners of his choosing vs. “Bullet Club Gold” Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn

-Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available weekly for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).