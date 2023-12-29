AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Sydal for the ROH Pure Championship
-Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
-Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti
-Chris Jericho speaks
Powell’s POV: Rampage will feature AEW’s final push for Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena and will air tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s review will available after the show on Friday night.
