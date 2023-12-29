ROH on HonorClub results: Robinson’s review of The Von Erichs and Bryan Keith vs. Jacked Jameson and Iron Savages, Johnny TV vs. Ethan Page, Zak Knight vs. Peter Avalon

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 44)

Taped December 23, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

Streamed December 28, 2023 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

A video package narrated by Ian Riccaboni focused on how MJF lost the ROH Tag Titles last night to The Devil’s masked henchmen. There was finally a video package on the Continental Classic and it also set up the North American Triple Crown match at Worlds End…

They even got The Devil’s Henchmen into the opening ROH video…

We got a rundown of some of the matches including the main event of Johnny TV vs. Ethan Page…

1. Nyla Rose vs. Alejandra Lion. No entrance for Lion. Rose dropped Lion with a waistlock slam and then a forearm. Lion flipped out of a suplex and took it to Rose with some kicks. Lion tried a running crossbody but just got caught and hit with a backbreaker. Rose hit a roll through suplex and then a facebuster. Rose kicked Lion in the face and then hit the Beast Bomb for the pinfall.

Nyla Rose defeated Alejandra Lion by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another squash match for Rose, and there’s already talk of her getting a face to face with Athena sooner rather than later.

A Worlds End video package aired…

2. Peter Avalon vs. Zak Knight. Knight burst right out of the gate with a huge spear and some mounted punches. Avalon stalled on the apron for a moment and came back in the ring and hit a gut punch and backed Knight into the corner with punches. Avalon chopped Knight and Knight just begged for more. Eventually Knight turned it around and was throwing punches at Avalon in the corner. Knight did some English catch wrestling spots and eventually hit a discus lariat.

Knight tried a stalling suplex but Avalon hit him with some knees from above and got a hotshot on the ropes. Avalon hit a springboard crossbody and a drop kick that sent Knight to ringside. Avalon tried to dive onto Knight, but Knight caught him. Avalon wiggled out and sent Knight into the ring post. Back in the ring, Avalon hit a top rope splash for a two count. Avalon tried to dive onto Knight from the middle turnbuckle but got caught in a brainbuster. Knight hit a buckle bomb and a running forearm for the pinfall.

Zak Knight defeated Peter Avalon by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A nice debut for Knight. The announcers talked about him glowingly, so I imagine there’s good things in store for him. Avalon made him look really strong here, but Avalon is pretty small.

There was a video package promo from Leyla Hirsch, Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost, Rachel Ellering, and Billie Starkz about how they all want to be ROH Women’s TV Champion…

Backstage Lexi, Athena and Billie Starkz were talking about how Billie is going to win the ROH Women’s TV Championship. Athena made Billie cut a promo, and Lexi and Athena did the hype man routine behind her. Athena said it was good, but that she can do better next time…

Another rundown of matches including our next match…

3. Jacked Jameson and “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder vs. Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and Bryan Keith. During the entrances Ian Riccaboni told us that he talked to the Savages about some of their double entendres and that they said, “Oh we know.” Keith and Bronson started by trading some headlocks until Bronson hit a shoulder block. Keith came back with a drop toe hold and he tagged in Ross. Jameson tagged in as well and he took a swig of sauce and asked Ross to hit his back, and then he just kept screaming and posing. Jameson hit a shoulder block and then ran right into a huge drop kick. Marshall came in and hit another drop kick that got him a two count. Ross tagged in and tried for an Iron Claw, but Jameson slid out and tagged in Boulder. Boulder just ended up eating two big boots in the corner. Boulder came back with a running crossbody on both Von Erichs.

The Savages gave Ross “Titty City” and the camera zoomed in on the chest of Boulder. Boulder hit a big avalanche splash in the corner. Jameson worked Ross over in the corner with shoulders. Bronson hit a big clothesline for a two count. Ross got a sunset flip and a two count, but Bronson cut him off with another clothesline. Boulder walked over Ross and taunted him with his “tits”. Boulder tried a springboard moonsault in the corner, but missed. Marshall got the hot tag and took down Bronson with elbows. Marshall kicked the other two off the apron and hit a cannon ball on Bronson. Boulder tagged in and caught a crossbody attempt. Marshall slid out of the powerslam and hit a huge scoop slam on Boulder and got a two count. Boulder blocked an Iron Claw attempt but ran into a shot from Keith in the corner. Jameson came off the top and hit Bronson and The von Erichs locked in the Iron Claw on Bronson and Jameson for the submission.

Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and Brian Keith defeated the Jacked Jameson and Iron Savages by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Man, am I over The Savages and their “Tits” routine, but it seems like it is only picking up steam.

Backstage, Lexi asked Karter and Garrison about Maria spending Christmas with her kids. Karter was complaining, but Garrison said they had other problems. SAP slid into frame and danced. Garrison challenged them for next week, and they appeared to accept. Karter asked if he needed to get his gear on as they walked away.

4. Lady Frost, Trish Adora and Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, and Charlette Renegade. Adora and Charlette started with some arm work, but Valkyrie tagged in quickly. Hogan tagged in and hit Valkyrie with a drop toe hold and a hip attack. A leg drop to the back got Hogan a one count on Valkyrie. Hogan hit a basement dropkick to the face on a Renegade that got her a two count. The Renegades distracted the ref to regain the advantage and worked her over with mounted punches. Renegades hit a big boot/TKO combo to get a two count on Hogan.

Valkyrie choked Hogan with her boot in the corner. Hogan fought back with a kick to block a punch and a superkick on a Renegade to get the hot tag to Frost. Frost cleared the ring with elbows and hit Valkyrie with a rewind kick. Frost hit a flip over dropkick and hit a spinning springboard splash for a two count on Valkyrie. Valkyrie fought back with kicks and Frost tagged out to Adora. Adora hit a big boot on Valkyrie and then hit a pump handle flatliner on a Renegade. Charlette hit a Michinoku Driver on Hogan. Valkyrie hit some kicks on Adora and then hit her backpack drop and then curb stomp for the pinfall.

Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, and Charlette Renegade defeated Lady Frost, Trish Adora and Kiera Hogan by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: It’s nice to see the Renegades get a win, I guess, but this was really about Taya. Valkyrie and Nayla Rose now have winning streaks. Let’s see who gets to Athena first.

Backstage, Lexi asked Leyla Hirsh and Rachel Ellering about the issues with Maria. Hirsch said they don’t have time to worry about Maria. Ellering said they both love competition. Diamante and Mercedes Martinez came into frame and challenged Hirsch and Ellering. Hirsch commented on their recent loss, and Martinez and Diamante shrugged it off and said “see you out there.”

5. Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Joey Hyder. Sterling cut a promo about all the abuse Nese took during the “I Quit” match and heeled on the crowd cheering for the downfall of Nese. Sterling said no more trying to help people. Colman asked if that meant the end of Group Training.

Nese dropped Hyder with a forearm and pummeled him in the corner. Hyder tried to fight back but Nese cut him off with the Savage hot shot. Nese worked over Hyder with mounted forearms. Hyder hit a dropkick and a rollup for a two count. Nese fought out of a fireman’s carry and hit a pump handle driver for the pinfall.

Tony Nese defeated Joey Hyder by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I’m all for a more serious Nese, but I don’t know if a serious Nese has enough personality to do much. Sterling helps in that regard, so I’m willing to see how this plays out before I judge too harshly.

A video package aired on Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution…

7. Vertvixen vs. Billie Starkz. Starkz tripped Vertvixen and worked a front facelock for a bit. Vertvixen turned it into a hammerlock and rolled into a rollup for a two count. Starkz got mad and hit a big back elbow. Starkz laid into Vertvixen with forearms. Vertvixen hit a drop toe hold but Starkz came right back with a german suplex. Starkz stomped on Vertvixen until the ref pulled her off, and she argued with the ref like Athena does. Vertvixen hit a running blue thunder to get a double down. The women exchanged forearms until Starks hit a big heel kick and went up top. Vertvixen but her off with a big pump kick. Starkz dropped Vertvixen on the turnbuckle and then down into the ring. Starkz went back up and hit her swan dive for the pinfall.

Billie Starkz defeated Vertvixen by pinfall.

After the match Starkz used the code of honor to continue the beatdown for just a minute before she walked off.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Billie’s heel turn is cemented. She’s now the tiny pitbull that’s let off the chain sometimes.

Backstage, Lexi asked Kyle Fletcher about his win at Final Battle and what he is planning to do in his reign. Fletcher said his title is the most important because he holds it. Fletcher said he’s going down in the record books. Fletcher said “Open Challenge” and Willie Mack slid into frame and accepted the challenge. Mack said he would break his foot off in Fletcher’s ass and take his belt home.

8. Johnny TV vs. Ethan Page. Scorpio Sky came out with Page but didn’t accompany him to ringside. TV used the code of honor to get a trip and worked some mounted punches. Page came back with a running back elbow. TV begged for a timeout and used the distraction to dump Page into the turnbuckle. TV tried the ten count punches but got dumped on the turnbuckle himself. Page did the ten punches, but went way over 10. TV slid out of the ring and hit a kick, but Page ran through him with a shoulder block. TV bailed to ringside and Page threw him back in only for TV to roll back out. TV tripped Page and kicked Page in the head. TV hit a neckbreaker for a two count. TV rolled over Page and locked in a kneeling Muta Lock.

Page slid out and hit a vertical suplex. The men traded punches in the middle of the ring until Page threw TV into the corner for a forearm and then hit a huge running kick. Page hit an over the shoulder powerslam for a two count. Page called for the Ego’s Edge but TV backed Page into the corner and then hit a springboard kick for a two count. Page came back with a roundhouse kick and then tried Ego’s Edge again but TV slid out and pushed him toward the ref. While the ref cowered, TV kicked Page in the junk and set up for Starship Pain. When he went up Dalton Castle came out on the stage for the distraction. TV missed Starship Pain and popped right up just to take Page’s Headshot cutter for the pinfall.

Ethan Page defeated Johnny TV by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That match had a telegraphed ending if you’d been paying attention to the story, but it worked. Castle got a measure of revenge and they can continue their feud. Page gets another win and Coleman said on commentary that if he can rack up a few more wins he’ll get a “championship match of his choosing.” That’s an interesting choice of words, and I like the idea. Go on a winning streak, get a shot of your choice. But since Fletcher is doing open challenges, does Page really need a win streak to go after him? I guess he could go after the Triple Crown champion, but I really don’t have my hopes up for seeing the Triple Crown all that often on ROH TV.

The overall show was actually pretty good. It was just over an hour, and didn’t have a lot of needless matches. We saw just about every ongoing story represented in at least a video package. The video they did for the ROH Women’s TV Title did a good job of making it start to feel important. Now if we could just get our Tag Titles back down here for a decent story, I’d feel much better about where things are going.