NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s “best of” Peacock show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson
-Nathan Frazer vs. Tavion Heights
-Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne
-Axiom vs. Riley Osborne
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.
