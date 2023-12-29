NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s “best of” Peacock show (no spoilers)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

-Nathan Frazer vs. Tavion Heights

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne

-Axiom vs. Riley Osborne

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.