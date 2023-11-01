Demand Lucha “Lucha De Los Muertos 2023” results: Vetter’s review of Gringo Loco vs. Jack Cartwheel for the Lucha Premier Title, Los Medicos vs. Sam Adonis in a handicap match for the Royal Canadian Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Demand Lucha “Lucha De Los Muertos 2023”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

October 19, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario at Parkdale Hall

This show was finally released on Saturday on IWTV. The past Demand Lucha shows I’ve seen this year were in a dark bar, so I was surprised to see this event was held in a brightly-lit ballroom with the lights on. The crowd is perhaps 300-400. Joe Dombrowski provided commentary.

1. Space Monkey defeated Jody Threat, Dream Girl Ellie, Joe Domaro, Azriel and Golden Dragon to win the openweight championship in a six-way at 8:46. Jody Threat was the openweight champion as the match started. Ellie wore yellow and got a nice pop. Golden Dragon wears a lucha mask. I don’t think I’ve seen Domaro before; he seems to be a stereotypical Italian character. Space Monkey and Jody Threat traded some comedy offense; they are both popular here. Domaro hit a dropkick on Dragon at 3:00, then a tornado DDT. Ellie hit a Facewash kick in the corner. Dragon hit a Falcon Arrow on Azriel. Threat hit a huracanrana on Dragon, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Damaro hit a Spinebuster on Threat for a nearfall at 5:30.

Threat nailed Damaro with a spear, then an F5 Slam, but he rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Dragon dropped her with a superkick. Azriel dove to the floor on the guys. In the ring, Ellie and Jody beat up Space Monkey, then they flipped him to the floor on the other men. At 7:30, NovaKane jumped in the ring and she nailed a buckle bomb on Ellie, then an implant buster faceplant on Jody! NovaKane put Space Monkey’s TAIL across Threat’s prone body, and the ref counted to three. New champion! I guess a tail counts as part of a body covering an opponent. Yes, as silly as it reads.

2. Wild Stallion Kid defeated Colossal Mike Law at 10:43. Law is a much shorter QT Marshall-style heel in a long shiny robe. WSK wore a generic black mask and he has a good physique. Basic wrestling early on. Law dove through the ropes onto Kid at 4:00. He remained in charge in the ring. Law missed a Swanton Bomb at 7:30 and they were both down. Kid hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit a fisherman’s suplex, then a top-rope flying headbutt for the pin. Solid stuff.

3. Alex Shelley defeated Kevin Blackwood and The Orion in a three-way at 10:24. Shelley carried his Impact World Title and he’s a huge heel here. The commentators talked about him having a bad attitude, and he refused to put his title on the line. Orion also wore a basic lucha mask; I don’t recall if I’ve seen him before. He has a unique tattoo on his chest. Orion hit a stiff kick to Blackwood’s back. Shelley applied a double half-crab on both opponents at 2:30. Shelley snapped Kevin’s throat across the top rope. Shelley hit a DDT-and-Flatliner spot on both men. Shelley applied a Border City Stretch on Blackwood at 5:00 but Orion made the save. So, Shelley somehow tied up both men.

Shelley hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Blackwood. Blackwood applied a Texas Cloverleaf on Orion at 7:00 but Shelley kicked at Blackwood until he released the hold. However, Blackwood then applied a Cloverleaf on Shelley. Orion hit a Lungblower move on Blackwood for a nearfall, but Shelley made the save. Orion got tossed to the floor, so Alex and Kevin could trade forearm strikes at 9:30 and this got pretty heated. Shelley set up for the Shellshock but Blackwood escaped. Seconds later, Shelley nailed the Shellshock for the clean pin. Every bit as good as you’d expect.

4. Sadiee Suicide defeated FreDIE (w/Nurse NovaKane) in a Hardcore Halloween match at 11:11. Nurse NovaKane has a short doctor’s white T-shirt on and she always reminds me of WCW-era Miss Hancock. Sadiee is dressed like Harley Quinn with a double ponytail and the red-and-blue shorts, and this is her debut here. She has plenty of tattoos up both arms. The masked FredDIE, dressed in a black singlet, is much taller and thicker than her. She tossed FredDIE to the floor a few times and was in charge early on. He hit a legdrop to the back of her head at 2:30. Nurse NovaKane choked Sadiee in the ropes. I just don’t get these intergender matches; he can’t possibly benefit from beating a much smaller woman, and it really hurts him to lose to a woman this much smaller than him.

FredDIE put her over his knee and spanked her with a paddle. “I have nothing to say,” a commentator said. THe crowd booed. Sadiee hit him repeatedly with a scarecrow-themed broomstick. Sadiee got a wood board from under the ring at 9:00 and brought it into the ring, but he threw it at her. FredDIE then hit a Death Valley Driver through the board but only got a one-count. Nurse Novakane poured LEGOs in the ring, and she bodyslammed Sadiee onto the pile. Jody Threat hit the ring and chased off NovaKane. FredDIE missed a top-rope moonsault. Sadiee hit a DDT for the pin. Blah.

* Sam Adonis came to the ring, holding a Singapore Cane. He informed the crowd that Psycho Clown didn’t make it to the show because of flight issues, so he fighting for the tag titles by himself.

5. Sam Adonis defeated Los Medicos (w/Zoknov) in a handicap match via DQ at 9:45; Los Medicos retain the Royal Canadian Tag Team titles. Adonis wore a left shoulder harness. Los Medicos wear basic white hospital garb and they are brawlers, and they worked over Adonis in the ropes. Adonis hit a back suplex at 3:30. Adonis hit a double Blockbuster, and everyone was down at 7:30. He hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor. In the ring, one of the Medicos shoved the ref to the mat, and he called for the bell. Blah. Adonis got the Singapore Cane and beat up the heels.

6. Gringo Loco defeated Jack Cartwheel to retain the Lucha Premier Championship at 16:57. Loco is champion and he has another belt with him, too. Jack wanted to be dorky and do cartwheels, but Loco stopped him. Jack hit some deep armdrags and a huracanrana. Loco rolled to the floor, so Gringo hit a huracanrana on the floor at 3:30. In the ring, Loco took control, hitting some forearms and chops, then a fallaway slam at 5:30. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Jack hit his slingshot sent, then he did multiple cartwheels before hitting a back elbow in the corner.

Loco hit an inverted DDT and a top-rope fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 8:30. Loco nailed a top-rope Spanish Fly. Jack hit a Poison Rana. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down. They got up and traded chops. Cartwheel nailed a Sasake Special dive to the floor at 12:00. In the ring, Jack went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press, but Loco got his knees up. Loco hit a sit-out piledriver for a believable nearfall. Jack nailed a second-rope Poison Rana. He again did cartwheels into the corner, but he struck the referee!

Loco also accidentally struck the ref! Jack hit his rolling Death Valley Driver and a top-rope corkscrew press, but we had no ref; a second ref ran in and counted a nearfall at 14:30. Jack went under the ring and got a wood board, and he made a bridge in the ring. It was so thin it cracked as Loco was placed on it. They fought on the ropes. Loco nailed his swinging Base Bomb powerbomb off the second rope through the wood board bridge for the pin. A very good match and exactly what you’d expect from these two high-flyers.

* Cartwheel wants another title shot. He said if he loses, he won’t come back to Demand Lucha. Gringo agreed, and said it would be a ladder match!

Final Thoughts: With just six matches, this show clocked in at just under two hours. It really is just a two-match show, as the main event was excellent, and the Alex Shelley-led three-way was good stuff, although I wish it had gone several more minutes. The other four matches admittedly didn’t do much for me. I’m a fan of Adonis, but this wasn’t a showcase for him.