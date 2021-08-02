8/2 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Goldberg’s appearance, Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred non-title match, Omos vs. Riddle, the build to SummerSlam continues

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,471)

Live from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

Aired August 2, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers to the show and noted that they were playing to a sold out crowd. Smith was joined on commentary by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP made their entrance. MVP used his cane while heading to the ring. Once in the ring, MVP said he knew everyone was excited to see Goldberg, but Lashley asked him to address some things first. There were some boos for Goldberg.

MVP said Lashley has not dignified Goldberg’s challenging him to a title match. MVP said Goldberg is a Hall of Famer who is still capable of annihilating a man on any given night, but Lashley is no ordinary man. MVP said Lashley is an unstoppable monster.

A loud “Goldberg” chant broke out. MVP said that it won’t end for Goldberg if Lashley accepts his challenge. MVP said it could be Goldberg’s final night as a competitor if he takes the match. He asked if Goldberg wants to be remembered as a champion or as a casualty.

Goldberg’s entrance music played and he made his entrance. Once in the ring, Goldberg said that if anyone should be worried about losing something, it’s Lashley who should be worried about losing the WWE Championship. Goldberg said MVP sounded scared and Lashley looks scared.

Another loud Goldberg chant broke out. Goldberg asked Lashley if he thinks he’s up for the challenge. He said Chicago can smell fear a mile away. He said Goldberg either crapped his pants or he’s scared out of his mind.

Goldberg said it doesn’t matter if he’s 35, 45, or 105, Goldberg will always be Goldberg. He said he lives by the spear and Lashley will die by the spear. Goldberg told Lashley that he’s next at SummerSlam. Goldberg left the ring and bumped fists with his son at ringside while Graves pointed out that Lashley never flinched once.

MVP pointed out Goldberg’s son. MVP went to ringside and told Goldberg’s son that Lashley would end his father’s career. Goldberg returned and speared MVP at ringside. Goldberg and his son Gage headed to the stage while Lashley checked on MVP. Goldberg bared, “I’ll kill you” to Lashley, who helped MVP up to his feet…

Drew McIntyre stood backstage with his sword and was shown talking with Sarah Schreiber. “Look at the size of Drew McIntyre’s sword,” Graves actually said. Footage aired of McIntyre hitting Shanky with 34 chair shots two weeks ago, and then they hyped McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky in a handicap match for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Look at the size of McIntyre’s sword? Wow. Anyway, the Goldberg and Lashley segment was solid. Goldberg’s never been a great talker and he had some detractors, but he was more over with the Chicago crowd than I anticipated. Oh, and Goldberg is 54 years-old just in case you were wondering after hearing him throw out all those ages.

1. Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky (w/Jinder Mahal) in a handicap match. McIntyre’s entrance was televised, but his opponents were standing in the ring coming out of the commercial break. The heels cleared the ring when McIntyre entered out of fear of his enormous sword. McIntyre set up for a Claymore on Veer, but Shanky grabbed his ankle from the floor. Jinder Mahal entered the ring and hit McIntyre with a chair for the DQ.

Drew McIntyre beat Veer and Shanky in a handicap match by DQ in 3:15.

McIntyre went to ringside and grabbed his massive sword. McIntyre brought his huge sword into the ring and used it to knock the chair out of Mahal’s hand. Veer raised his chair, but McIntyre kicked him and then cut his head off, er, headbutted him. Shanky threw his chair down and backed into the corner while McIntyre stuck his big sword right in his face. Shanky left the ring. McIntyre stood on the ropes and held up his giant sword for the crowd to admire.

Backstage, Jinder tried to lead his crew out of the building. Kevin Patrick showed up and got a word with Mahal, who said McIntyre was a madman…

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were shown standing backstage. Jax looked into the camera and said that if you were shocked by what you just saw, just wait until you see what she would do to Rhea Ripley… [C]

Powell’s POV: As if it wasn’t tough enough to take Mahal and his henchmen seriously against McIntyre, now they are fleeing the building while in fear of a sword he stuck in Shanky’s face before letting him leave the ring without using it? Poor McIntyre deserves so much better than this shit feud.

McIntyre was walking backstage with his enormous sword over his shoulder in Dexter Saint Jock style. Kevin Patrick approached McIntyre and brought up the heel trio running away. McIntyre spoke about giving Mahal nightmares…

2. Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax (w/Shayna Baszler). Jax was already in the ring while Ripley’s entrance was televised. Ripley took out Baszler with a cannonball dive off the apron. Jax hoisted up Ripley and gave her a Samoan Drop against the barricade. [C]

Ripley performed a missile dropkick and covered Jax for a near fall. Jax came up with blood on one side of her face. Ripley set up for her finisher. Baszler distracted Ripley. Jax charged at Ripley, who moved early and ended up rolling up Jax for the win…

Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax in 7:35.

After the match Jax and Baszler bickered. Baszler took her jacket off and told Jax that she’s been keeping it together. Baszler left the ring and there were boos. Ripley entered from the other side and threw a high kick at Jax and followed up with her Riptide finisher…

Powell’s POV: I didn’t catch what caused Jax’s cut. WWE loves their distraction finishes, but apparently this one was an attempt to set up an eventual Jax and Baszler split. It’s time. I just hope that they finally get it right with Baszler on the main roster, but I’m not holding my breath.

Highlights aired of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor beating Mace and T-Bar last week… Mace and T-Bar made their entrance… [C] Mustafa Ali and Mansoor made their entrance coming out of the break. An overzealous Mansoor hugged Ali, who wanted nothing to do with it…

3. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Mace and T-Bar. Mansoor performed a suicide dive on Mace by the broadcast table. Ali looked annoyed on the other side of the ring and was attacked by T-Bar. Ali came right back with a tornado DDT into the ring.

Mansoor was tagged in. Ali went up top, but T-Bar kicked Mansoor into the ropes, which knocked Ali down. T-Bar ended up taking out Mansoor with a big boot and then pinned him.

Mace and T-Bar beat Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in 2:40.

Afterward, Ali barked at Mansoor. Ali noticed Mace and T-Bar behind him. Ali shoved Mansoor to make him roll out of the ring, then turned and took a double chokeslam. Mansoor returned to the ring and checked on his partner and apologized while doing so…

Powell’s POV: That’s a distraction finish followed by parity booking on your Raw bingo cards. Remember, no four corners allowed for this game.

Nikki ASH was shown running back and forth in the backstage area. Saxton hyped that viewers would hear from Charlotte Flair coming out of the break… [C]

Charlotte Flair made her entrance in non-wrestling attire.

[Hour Two] Flair brought up U.S. Gymnastic team member Simone Biles withdrawing from several competitions due to mental health reasons. She said the more she learned, the more she empathized with her. Flair shot down some “Becky” chants by saying she wasn’t there. “I’m the one who sold out the Allstate Arena, not her,” Flair said.

Flair vented about Nikki ASH stealing her Raw Women’s Championship and said she would have her own nervous breakdown. She boasted that she is the most decorated woman in the history of the business. Flair walked to ringside and said that cashing in the Money in the Bank contract is the most cowardly way to win a championship.

Flair pulled a kendo stick, a broom, and a chair out from underneath the ring and slide them into the ring while saying she had been chased in on three times. Flair reentered the ring and spoke about facing Nikki ASH in a No Holds Barred match. ASH showed up and hit Flair from behind with a chair. Flair rolled out of the ring…

Backstage, Patrick spoke with Eva Marie and Doudrop on the interview set and asked Doudrop about Natalya’s injury. Eva hijacked the interview and said she didn’t care about Natalya’s injury. Eva said Lilly-Lution is “eww, yuck, gross.” She said Natalya paid the price for getting in the way of the Eva-Lution and no so would Tamina. The duo made their entrance for Doudrop’s match against Tamina… [C]