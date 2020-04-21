Vince McMahon sued by XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon last week in Connecticut seeking full payment of his five-year contract. The lawsuit alleges that Luck was wrongfully terminated and is owed the full amount stipulated in his contract. ActionNetwork.com‘s Darren Rovell reports that his sources estimate Luck’s contract at $20-25 million over five years, and note that it included a clause that stipulated he would be paid the remaining balance if he were terminated without cause. The XFL filed bankruptcy last week.

Powell’s POV: This will be an interesting story to follow and likely comes down to the wording of Luck’s contract. Luck, who is the father of former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, became the face of the league in many ways after he was hired to serve as the commissioner in May 2018.



