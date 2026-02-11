Dot Net anniversary, AEW Dynamite in Ontario, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Ken Shamrock, Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ProWrestling.net launched on February 11, 2008. At age 18, Dot Net is officially old enough to vote. A huge thanks to our staff members, both past and present, as well all of our readers. And a special thanks to our Dot Net Members and Patreon patrons.

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Ontario, California, at Toyota Arena. The show features Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women’s Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B grade during my same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a ?? grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ken Shamrock is 61.

-Shawn Hernandez is 52.