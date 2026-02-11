NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill for the NXT North American Championship

-“OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance vs. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

-Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James

Powell’s POV: The winners of the four-way tag match will challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles on the February 24 edition of NXT from Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).