NXT TV results (3/11): Moore’s review of Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match, Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Title, The Hardys vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the TNA Tag Team Titles

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Roadblock

New York, New York at The Theater at MSG

Aired live March 11, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] Separate shots of Oba Femi, Moose, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia were shown as they were arriving to the venue…

Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Nathan Frazer and Axiom made their entrance first. TNA Tag Team Champions, Matt and Jeff Hardy, made their entrance…

1. “The Hardy Boyz” Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the TNA Tag Team Championships. Both teams soaked in “this is awesome” chants to start the match. Axiom and Matt locked up. Matt and Axiom started the match with methodical technical wrestling while the fans took turns chanting “TNA” and “NXT”. Matt got the advantage and hit Axiom with a sitout power bomb in the corner after some “delete” head slams into the corner. Jeff tagged in and hit Axiom with a leg drop combo for a nearfall.

Matt tagged in and got a nearfall on Axiom after Jeff hit him with a clothesline. A picture-in-picture showed Je’von Evans taping his wrist up backstage. Frazer tagged in. Fraxiom swarmed both Hardys with Kicks. Frazer hit both Hardys with a Suicie Dive with Axiom following up with a dive of his own. Frazer followed up even more with a Flip Dive on both Hardys. Axiom hit both Hardy Brothers with a Triangle Moonsault heading into break.[c]