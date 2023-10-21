AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight (Jay Lethal gets an ROH Championship match if Jarrett wins)

-Bryan Danielson vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Miro vs. Action Andretti

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in action

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. I am out tonight for my gal’s birthday dinner, so Don Murphy’s Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII review will be available on delay. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.