AEW Battle of the Belts VIII lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts VIII television special.

-AEW Trios Champions Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker for the AEW Trios Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title

-Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Silver won a Triple Threat on Rampage to earn his title shot. Battle of the Belts VIII will be live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum and airs after AEW Collision at 9CT/10ET on TNT. I am out tonight for my gal’s birthday, so Don Murphy’s Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII review will be available on delay. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.