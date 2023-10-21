Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for Impact’s biggest event of the year

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Cicero, Illinois at Cicero Stadium.

-Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship

-Trinity vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

-“The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. “ABC” Chris Bey and Ace Austin for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Chris Sabin vs. Kenta for the X Division Title

-Call Your Shot gauntlet battle royal (Entrants: Jake Something, Dirty Dango, Champagne Singh, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Bully Ray, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Kenny King, Gisele Shaw, Eddie Edwards, five TBA).

-PCO vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rhino in a Monster’s Ball match

Powell’s POV: A strong lineup and Ospreay vs. Bailey looks fantastic on paper. Something will be the first entrant in the Call Your Shot gauntlet, and Dango earned the right to be the final entrant. The winner of the battle royal will earn a title shot of their choosing, any time, any place (Money in the Bank style). Bound For Glory is available via pay-per-view and FITE TV for $39.99.

Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET for the Impact Hall of Fame inductions of Mike Tenay, the late Don West, and Traci Brooks. The main card starts at 7CT/8ET. John’s exclusive audio review of BFG will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).