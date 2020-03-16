WWE Raw in Orlando with Steve Austin for 3:16 Day, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Iron Sheik, Mark Canterbury, MJF, Ken Doane, Steve Armstrong, Jordan Devlin, Santino Marella, Beulah McGillicutty

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be held tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida following the cancellation of the event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Steve Austin will appear for 3:16 Day and no fans will be in attendance. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place, and Friday’s Smackdown in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center (or more likely at the WWE Performance Center). If you are going to an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Mark Canterbury is 56 today. He worked as Henry Godwin in WWE and also worked as Shanghai Pierce in WCW.

-Steve Armstrong (Steve James) is 55 today.

-Ken Doane (Spirit Squad Kenny) is 34 today.

-Brett DiBiase is 32 today.

-Gary Hart died of a heart attack at age 66 on March 16, 2008.

-Jordan Devlin turned 30 on Sunday.

-The Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) turned 78 on Sunday.

-Masayuki Naruse turned 47 on Sunday.

-MJF turned 24 on Sunday.

-Antonino Rocca died on March 15, 1977 at age 55 after complications following a urinary infection.

-Bryan Clark turned 56 on Saturday. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) turned 46 on Saturday.



