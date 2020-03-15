MLW temporarily suspends live events

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce the temporary suspension of its live events.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling has suspended promoting live events for 45 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the 45-day temporary hiatus and update the status of league events.

MLW programming will continue to air Saturday nights on beIN SPORTS on cable and satellite, MLW’s YouTube channel and with partners around the world during this period.

As a result of the temporary suspension of promoting live events, MLW’s April 18th event in Chicago has been rescheduled for Friday night June 12 at Cicero Stadium. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored at this time.

The MLW family would like to extend our appreciation and well wishes to all doctors, nurses, emergency services staff, first responders and medical professionals on the front line working to address the public health crisis in our nation and around the world.

Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index. html.

Powell’s POV: MLW and AAA ran a joint show on Saturday in Mexico, which should provide the company with Fusion content during most of its downtime.



