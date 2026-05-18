WWE Raw in Greensboro, Powell’s Q&A Show, Gino Brito, Blue Meanie, Danielle Kamela, Colten Gunn, Cash Wheeler, Earl Hebner, Alex Wright, Johnny Rodz, The Godfather, Mike Bennett, Mickie Knuckles, Randy Savage, Jimmy Snuka, Gary Albright, Nancy Benoit, Dave Hebner, Buddy Roberts, Ashley Massaro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Greensboro, North Carolina, at Greensboro Coliseum. The show features Paige and Brie Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Greensboro, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite/Collision in Portland, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Lexington, and Saturday Night’s Main Event in Fort Wayne. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Gino Brito (Louis Acocella) is 85 today. He also worked as Louis Cerdan.

-Blue Meanie (Brian Heffron) is 53 today

-Danielle Kamela is 38 today. She wrestled as Vanessa Borne in NXT.

-Colten Gunn (Colten Sopp) is 35 today.

-The late Jimmy Snuka was born on May 18, 1943. He died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright was born on May 18, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on January 7, 2000.

-Earl Hebner turned 77 on Sunday.

-Alex Wright turned 51 on Sunday.

-Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) of FTR turned 39 on Sunday. He previously worked as Dash Wilder in The Revival.

-The late Nancy “Woman” Benoit was born on May 17, 1964. She and her son, Daniel, were murdered by her husband, Chris Benoit, on June 22, 2007.

-The late Dave Hebner was born on May 17, 1949. He died at age 73 on June 17, 2022.

-Johnny Rodz turned 85 on Saturday.

-The Godfather (Charles Wright) turned 65 on Saturday.

-Mickie Knuckles turned 42 on Saturday.

-Mike Bennett turned 41 on Saturday.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on May 16, 1947. The Fabulous Freebirds member died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012.

-The late Ashley Massaro died of suicide at age 39 on May 16, 2019.