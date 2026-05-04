WWE Raw in Omaha, Powell’s Q&A Show, Scott Armstrong, Orange Cassidy, Brad Maddox, Hook, Alicia Webb, Steve Mack, Jim Steele, Mr. Fuji, Dory Funk Sr., Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Pat McAfee, Marty Garner, Stu Hart, Big Boss Man, Don Kernodle

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Sol Ruca signing her Raw contract and the brand’s final push for WWE Backlash. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Omaha, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision in North Charleston, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Jacksonville. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Scott Armstrong is 67 today.

-Jim Steele (James Rocha) is 59 today.

-Alicia Webb, who worked as Ryan Shamrock, is 47 today.

-Orange Cassidy (James Cipperly) is 42 today.

-Brad Maddox (Tyler Kluttz Warner) is 42 today.

-Hook (Tyler Senerchia) is 27 today.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) was born on May 4, 1934. He died at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Dory Funk Sr. was born on May 4, 1919. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on June 3, 1973.

-Steve “Monsta” Mack turned 46 on Sunday.

-Happy belated birthday to my brother Bryan, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

-The late Stu Hart was born on May 3, 1915. He died at age 88 on October 16, 2003.

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned 54 on Saturday.

-Marty Garner turned 59 on Saturday.

-Pat McAfee turned 39 on Saturday.

-The late Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor was born on May 2, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.

-The late Don Kernodle was born on May 2, 1950. He took his own life at age 71 on May 17, 2021.