TNA announces meet and greets for Rebellion weekend

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce meet & greet events that will be held on April 10-11 as part of Rebellion weekend.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that there will be two Meet & Greet sessions in conjunction with the Rebellion pay-per-view at the Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State University.

Here is the Meet & Greet lineup for Friday, April 10, starting at 5pm:

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Nic Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth

Mustafa Ali

Leon Slater

Mike Santana

Elayna Black

The Righteous

McKenzie Mitchell

Here is the Meet & Greet lineup for Saturday, April 11, starting immediately after the Rebellion PPV ends:

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Nic Nemeth

Ash By Elegance

Moose

Mara Sadé

Tickets for both Meet & Greets, April 10-11, at the Wolstein Center are now on sale at tnamerch.com.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana leads the TNA contingent heading to Cleveland, along with Jeff & Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Moose, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Mustafa Ali, plus such Knockouts as Léi Yǐng Lee, Ash By Elegance, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Rosemary and Mara Sade, among others.

For tickets to the Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 11, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/ tna-wrestling-cleveland-ohio- 04-11-2026/event/ 050064538B9F6D86