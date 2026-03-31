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WWE names Immortal Moment Award for the Hall of Fame

March 31, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

One of the biggest in WWE history is heading to the Hall of Fame. WWE announced on Tuesday that the Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match that headlined WrestleMania III will receive the WWE Immortal Moment Award. The ceremony will be held on Friday, April 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Powell’s POV: Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin in a No DQ submissions match with Ken Shamrock as special referee was the first Immortal Moment Award winner. I’m not big on inducting matches or moments in Hall of Fames, but if they’re going to do it, then Hogan vs. Andre absolutely deserves the recognition.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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