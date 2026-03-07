Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (3/7): Vetter’s review of Original El Grande Americano vs. La Parka, Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro vs. Santos Escobar vs. Psycho Clown in a Rey de Reyes qualifier

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 8)

Taped February 7, 2026, in Queretaro, Mexico, at the General Jose Maria Arteaga Auditorium

Aired March 7, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Page

Corey Graves, JBL and Rey Mysterio provided commentary.

* We saw footage from prior shows, then saw wrestlers arrive to the building.

1. Dinamico vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (w/Omos, Dorian). My first time seeing Dinamico, who I instantly will compare to Sammy Guevara. Lood boos for Vikingo. Vikingo charged at the bell, who stomped on Dinamico in the corner. He hit a basement dropkick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 1:00. Dinamico hit a spinning sit-out powerbomb and a running kick and he was fired up! Vikingo hit a clothesline. Vikingo hit a top-rope flying Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 2:30.

Vikingo hit a top-rope doublestomp as Dynamico was caught in the ropes for a nearfall. Dinamico hit a series of kicks and a running stunner at 4:00. He hit an impressive top-rope crossbody block to the floor on Vikingo. The kid is making a good first impression. In the ring, he got a rollup for a nearfall. They had an awkward German Suplex exchange but they kept going. Vikingo hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner, then the top-rope 630 Splash for the pin. Far more competitive than I would have expected.

El Hijo Del Vikingo defeated Dinamico at 6:47.

* Dominik appeared on the screen and spoke in Spanish. (Once again, they are turning down the volume, so we can hear Rey translate). Dominik vowed he was going to win.

* A video package aired for Lady Flammer. She said she’s one of the best in the world, and she’s issuing an open challenge at the Rey de Reyes event.

2. Mr. Iguana vs. Abismo Negro vs. Santos Escobar vs. Psycho Clown in a Rey de Reyes qualifier match. Santos wore a flak jacket and gear right out of the Mad Max films. All four fought at the bell. Psycho Clown got a Magistral Cradle on Abismo for a nearfall. Clown dove onto him on the floor. Mr. Iguana tossed his toy at Santos, then dropkicked him. Mr. Iguana dove to the floor at 2:00. Iguana and Clown got back in the ring. Santos jumped between them before they could lock up, and he tossed Iguana to the floor.

Santos hit a superkick on Clown for a nearfall, but Abismo made the save. Abismo and Santos traded overhand chops, then forearm strikes. Abimso clotheslined him to the floor. Iguana hit a satellite headscissors takedown on Abimso. Clown petted the toy. Iguana hit a top-rope flying huracanrana to the floor on Abismo. Cool move. Clown hit a corner moonsault to the floor on Santos and Abimso at 4:30.

In the ring, Mr. Iguana hit Clown with the lizard toy. Clown hit an enzuigiri. Iguana leapt off the top rope, but Clown caught him and hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 6:00. Abismo hit a gutbuster on Clown for a nearfall. Out of the back came El Fiscal! He jumped in the ring and brawled with Abismo Negro! Those two went to the floor and over the guardrail and they fought into the crowd. Meanwhile, Santos hit a Meteora in the corner on Clown.

Clown trapped Santos’ head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then hit a running Air Raid Crash. He didn’t go for a pin, perplexing our commentators. The War Raiders ran out and attacked Psycho Clown! That brought out Pagano, who attacked them with a kendo stick. Mr. Iguana hit a top-rope crossbody block on Santos, then a huracanrana for a nearfall. Santos raked Mr. Iguana’s eyes and hit a vicious Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. “What a statement!” Rey said.

Santos Escobar defeated Mr. Iguana, Abismo Negro, and Psycho Clown at 9:55 to qualify for the Rey de Reyes.

* Pagano and Psycho Clown went backstage. They can’t find the other clowns! Psycho Clown was livid. They went backstage and found Murder Clown… coming out of the bathroom. WWE’s humor never does change…

3. El Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable) vs. La Parka. They played to the crowd, then locked up. They traded rollups early on, then traded some armdrags, and La Parka danced. Gable stalled. JBL was furious at the “fake” Grande Americano, saying that (Ludvig Kaiser) is a criminal for stealing the character. Gable applied an ankle lock and dragged La Parka to the center of the ring. La Parka hit a backbreaker over his knee and a dropkick at 4:00.

On the floor, Gable slammed La Parka’s knees on the commentary table. He climbed on La Parka and hit some punches, then threw him into the ring. Gable hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and wrapped a leg around the ring post, slamming it against the metal at 6:00. He targeted the leg and tied La Parka up in the center of the ring. Gable hit another Dragonscrew Legwhip for a nearfall at 8:00. Gable hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. He began untying La Parka’s mask!

Gable hit a release German Suplex, but La Parka rotated and landed on his feet. La Parka whipped Gable chest-first into the corner, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. La Parka slammed Gable face-first to the mat, then a flapjack faceplant, then a half-nelson suplex at 11:00. Gable got a backslide for a nearfall. Gable hit a rolling Koppo Kick, then a fisherman’s buster for a believable nearfall. La Parka hit a springboard Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 13:00. Gable went back to an ankle lock. Gable twisted the mask and hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for the pin. Really good action.

El Grande Americano Original (Gable) defeated La Parka at 14:04.

* Santos Escobar came out and stared at the sword that signifies the Rey de Reyes. Grande Americano (Kaiser) also came out. They all stared at each other, with no punches thrown.

Final Thoughts: I’m really enjoying this series. The crowds are hot and into the action, and WWE has found uses for wrestlers under contract who aren’t presently on Smackdown or Raw. The matches were longer this week, and all three were really enjoyable. I’ll reiterate that I’m loving Graves on lead commentary. Next week is the Rey de Reyes and it will be live.