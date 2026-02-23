WWE Raw results (2/23): Powell’s live review of the tribute to AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar’s return, the final Elimination Chamber qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,709)

Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

Streamed live February 23, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] The broadcast team duo of Michael Cole and Corey Graves stood in the ring for the AJ Styles tribute, when Gunther interrupted them. Gunther walked out via the main floor and told them to leave this ring.

Gunther entered the ring and said the fans were there to celebrate a loser. He called Styles, Goldberg, and John Cena losers and boasted that he ended their careers. Gunther said the show was actually a celebration of him.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walked out and said that was enough. A group of security guards and producer Shane Helms followed Pearce, who said he knew Gunther would try something. Pearce insisted that Gunther leave so they could pay tribute to Styles. Gunther opted to leave the ring and was escorted to the stage by Pearce. Gunther stopped and turned back toward the fans and raised his arms.

Dragon Lee came out and attacked Gunther, but they were quickly pulled apart. A camera followed Gunther as he and Pearce headed backstage. Lee showed up and attacked Gunther again. Lee was pulled away by security. Pearce asked Gunther if he was happy, and then told him that it was not his night.

Cody Rhodes approached Gunther before making his entrance while ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced him. Cole referred to Cody as “Atlanta’s own.” Cody asked the fans what they wanted to talk about, and then said he wanted to talk about AJ Styles.

The Vision entrance theme interrupted Cody. Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman walked onto the stage. Theory said he’s ashamed to be from Atlanta. Logan played up the idea of Bronson Reed winning the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Cody said he knew someone who might have something to say about that.

Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd with his brother Jimmy Uso. The duo joined Cody inside the ring before the first commercial break… [C]

The Original El Grande Americano made his entrance for the Elimination Chamber qualifier. Cole said the show was sold out with over 12,000 in attendance…

Powell’s POV: A solid opening segment that featured a lot of star power while also setting up the AJ Styles tribute and the opening match. An hour before showtime, WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 11,933 with 11,722 tickets distributed. State Farm Arena holds up to 17,044 for basketball, and can be expanded to 21,000 for concerts.

1. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. The Original El Grande Americano in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match. A broadcast team graphic listed Byron Saxton and Cathy Kelley as the backstage interviewers (Jackie Redmond is off after covering Winter Olympics hockey for Eurosport). Americano (Chad Gable) performed an early moonsault onto both opponents on the floor. [C]

Americano put Jey down with a German suplex. Americano followed up with a top rope headbutt on Jey, who was near the ropes on the other side of the ring. The announcers said Americano didn’t appear to make much contact, yet came up shaking his own head. Americano regrouped before executing a German suplex on Reed, and then he bridged while getting a two count. [C]

Footage aired from during the commercial break of Reed breaking up Americano pinning Jey. Reed stood up and looked at his right arm. A trainer was shown tending to Reed on the floor. Jey performed a suicide dive on Americano. The referee spoke with both men separately.

Jey and Americano returned to the ring and ended up fighting for position on the top rope. Jey shoved Americano to the mat and went for the Uso Splash, but Americano put his knees up and hooked him into a pin for a near fall. Americano applied the ankle lock. Jey eventually rolled out of the hold.

Jey superkicked Americano, who came right back with a rolling kick. Jey speared Americano, and then went up top and hit the Uso Splash before getting the three count…

Jey Uso defeated El Grande Americano and Bronson Reed in 15:30 to qualify for the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Powell’s POV: I hope Jey didn’t have any plans for Saturday night if the original plan wasn’t for him to win the match. I’m not sure what happened to Reed, but he never returned, so it doesn’t look good. Brace yourselves for people claiming the Vision is cursed now that the first three wrestlers who formed the faction are injured.

Highlights aired of AJ Styles making his WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match…

Backstage, Bobby Roode was shown talking with Shinsuke Nakamura while Cole acknowledged their history with Styles…

A NASCAR was shown arriving in the parking lot and whipping a shitty. Tyler Reddick drove the car, and his passenger was World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk…

Liv Morgan and Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio made their entrance. Morgan looked rattled… [C] Footage aired of the translated version of Stephanie Vaquer tearing into Morgan during last week’s backstage interview segment…

Dom stood with Morgan and said it was time. He called for Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to come out and then introduced WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. Both champions joined Morgan and Dom inside the ring.

Morgan recalled what Vaquer said to her and said she didn’t know much about Vaquer’s story of scratching and clawing for ten years just to get to WWE. Morgan apologized for judging Vaquer and said she was sorry for judging her.

Morgan said now she needed to focus on her story. Morgan turned toward Jade and then approached her. Morgan turned and slammed the microphone on Vaquer’s head. Jade left the ring while Morgan worked over Vaquer.

Morgan capped off the attack by hitting her Oblivion finisher. Morgan held up the Women’s World Championship belt while standing over Vaquer. Cole said Morgan will challenge Vaquer for the title at WrestleMania 42, which means the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will challenge Jade for the WWE Women’s Championship. Liv was all smiles as she left the ring with Dom…

Backstage, Byron Saxton asked Je’Von Evans how he felt heading into the biggest moment of his career. Evans got excited when he spotted someone off-camera. Rapper Offset entered the picture and shook hands with Evans.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller showed up while Saxton made his exit. Woods, who had his right arm in a sling, took issue with there being a tribute show for someone other than him in his hometown of Atlanta.

Kingston said they invited Offset to Raw for years, but he always said no. “You know, they say New Day sucks,” Offset said. Evans and Kingston jawed at one another. Kingston said Evans could never

Graves thanked Offset, JID, Drowning Pool, and BNYX for the “Bodies” theme song used for Elimination Chamber… Cole ran through the schedule for Elimination Chamber with a start time of 6CT/7ET, a two-hour countdown special, and a post-show…

[Hour Two] Highlights aired of AJ Styles beating Jinder Mahal to win the WWE Championship on a 2017 edition of Smackdown…

Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Michin were talking backstage. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows showed up and they all had handshakes and hugs…

2. Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri. Nattie’s entrance was not televised. The match spilled over to the floor. Dupri ran Nattie into the barricade. Nattie kicked Dupri, who stumbled into the ring post. Dupri acted like she was out cold. Nattie attacked her anyway. The referee stepped in and checked on Dupri. Nattie attacked her again and threw punches until the referee pulled her away.

Nattie beat Maxxine Dupri in 1:15 via ref stoppage.

Alicia Taylor announced the ref stoppage finish. Nattie laughed while looking down at Dupri. Trainers ran out and tended to Dupri while a smiling Nattie was moved toward the stage…

Powell’s POV: I get what they were going for, but the finish was rough, especially with the legitimate Bronson Reed injury occurring during the opening match.

Inside the Judgment Day clubhouse, Liv Morgan was all smiles while seated next to Dominik Mysterio as she spoke with Raquel Rodriguez. JD McDonagh apologized to Finn Balor for being a hothead the week before. He said Balor is like his brother, and he just wants to see him become the world champion. Balor said brothers fight, and it was water under the bridge. Balor said he had to do it alone at Elimination Chamber.

Dominik Mysterio stepped up and said he doesn’t want to do it on his own. He asked if he could count on Balor and McDonagh when he defends his title against Penta next week. Balor sarcastically apologized while saying he had been focusing on the biggest match of his career. He told Dom he did things on his own while Dom and McDonagh were hurt. He told Dom it’s time to take responsibility and grow up…

Powell’s POV: I’ve expected Judgment Day to implode about 7,000 times before, but this time it might actually happen, given the friction between Balor and Dom, who would make fun WrestleMania opponents.

The broadcast team spoke about Balor challenging CM Punk at the Elimination Chamber event, then shifted their focus to Conor Benn signing to fight on a Zuffa Boxing card…

Cole said Brock Lesnar would appear after a break… [C] NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick was shown in the crowd with a title belt over his shoulder. Rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Yachty were shown in separate locations in the crowd…

An Oba Femi highlight video aired…