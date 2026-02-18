AEW Collision rating: How did the Grand Slam Australia show perform?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision “Grand Slam Australia” television show averaged 561,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show delivered a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous Collision episode averaged 388,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The Grand Slam special performed well, especially considering it was held on Valentine’s Day and ran against the Olympics and NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. One year earlier, the February 15, 2025, edition of AEW Collision on TNT delivered 502,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Grand Slam Australia. Last year’s Grand Slam benefitted from having the NBA All-Star Weekend skills competition as a lead-in, but this year’s show still finished with more viewers.