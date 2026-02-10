WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The list of entrants for the Elimination Chamber matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Saturday, February 28, in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center.

-CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. four TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Rhea Ripley vs. four TBD in an Elimination Chamber match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42

Powell’s POV: Men’s Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns chose to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 42. Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan has not chosen which title she will challenge for. Join me for my live review of the Elimination Chamber event as it streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).