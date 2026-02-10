West Coast Pro “Bay Area Brawl” results: Vetter’s review of Vinnie Massaro vs. Alpha Zo for the WCPW Title, Johnnie Robbie vs. Gabby Forza for the WCPW Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Bay Area Brawl”

Streamed live on YouTube.com

February 7, 2026, in Oakland, California, at Fluid510

They’ve aired several shows at this small nightclub in recent months. It’s a brick room, and the ring is pushed up against one wall. It’s fairly packed, but because it’s a small space, attendance was maybe 150. The lighting is good. I’ve noted this before; they place the hard camera so it looks over a ring post, and I’m admittedly not a fan of that view into the ring. Jason Kincaid and Righteous Reg provided commentary.

1. Seabass Finn and J.A.C. vs. Derrek Isley and Cameron Collins. Derrek and Cameron are new to me, and they are both clearly young, possibly still teens; I know they have a lot of students there. Finn is a regular in the New England scene, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see him here. J.A.C. is much taller and thicker than everyone else here. Finn opened against the slender Collins. Reg noted this is “almost like a showcase match.” Finn “rowed” Collins’ arms and hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. (I’ve repeatedly said Finn is too talented for this silly fisherman’s gimmick.)

J.A.C. entered and hit a fallaway slam. The youngsters hit a Jeff Hardy-style “Poetry in Motion,” and the commentators noted that Collins and Isley are from North Carolina. They worked over Finn in their corner. Collins hit a Michinoku Driver at 6:30 for a nearfall. Finn hit a Rebound Lariat. J.A.C. got a hot tag, and he hit running block blocks into the corners on the smaller Collins and Isley, then a double clothesline. He hit a Jackhammer-style slam for the pin on Isley. Solid.

Seabass Finn and J.A.C. defeated Derrek Isley and Cameron Collins at 8:36.

2. Gregory Sharpe vs. Ricky Gee. Sharpe has the dead stare of a serial killer, like Dexter Lumis; I’ve always liked what he brings to the ring. Gee regularly teams with Los Suavicitos partner Danny Rose; I don’t recall seeing him in singles action. I swear I wrote that sentence right before Kincaid said the exact same thing! Sharpe has a clear size and strength advantage. Gee immediately hit some punches to take control early on. Sharpe hit an axe kick to the back of the head and some jab punches.

Gee took control and hit several blows to the back to keep G-Sharpe grounded. Sharpe hit a twisting neckbreaker at 4:00. They traded chops. Gee hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Sharpe hit an enzuigiri and a release German Suplex, then a running knee to the jaw for the decisive pin. I liked that.

Gregory Sharpe defeated Ricky Gee at 5:55.

3. Royce Isaacs vs. Aaron Solo. Aaron is a lot shorter and thinner; he got in second and hit a shotgun dropkick, and we’re underway. Royce tied up Solo’s legs on the mat. Solo tried a chop in the corner that had zero impact; Royce dropped him with a much harder chop at 1:30. He hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex, holding Solo upside down for several seconds before dropping him to the mat for a nearfall.

Solo hit a dropkick at 3:30 and celebrated. They got up and traded forearm strikes, with Royce, of course, getting the better of the exchange. Royce hit a series of clotheslines in the corner at 5:30, then a massive powerslam for a believable nearfall; that should have been it! Solo tried a Shotgun Dropkick, but Royce caught the legs and applied a Texas Cloverleaf.

Solo escaped and hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 7:00. Royce hit a brainbuster and went to a crossface on the mat. He switched to an STF, but Solo got to the ropes. Solo hit a spin kick, and he pulled the ref into the middle. Solo hit a low blow and a DDT for a tainted pin. Good action but a lame finish.

Aaron Solo defeated Royce Isaacs at 9:13.

4. Leah Knight vs. Miko Alana. Miko has become a regular here in the past year. I’ve seen Knight in TWE in Tennessee; the commentators said she was trained by LaBron Kozone. An intense lockup; Leah is a bit taller, but Miko likely has the size advantage. Basic reversals early on. Leah slammed Miko’s head on the top turnbuckle at 3:00 and took control. Knight hit a stiff kick to the spine and kept Alana grounded. Miko tried for an Air Raid Crash, but Leah blocked it.

Miko got a series of rollups and a shotgun dropkick at 6:00. She hit a German Suplex and a running crossbody block as Knight was in the ropes, then a senton. She hit the Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Leah hit a Go To Sleep knee strike, then a hard running knee to the forehead for a believable nearfall at 8:00; that looked vicious! Miko hit a DDT and a piledriver for the pin. That was decent.

Miko Alana defeated Leah Knight at 9:17.

5. Shimbashi vs. 1 Called Manders. Shimbashi is from New Texas Pro, but I’ve seen him in multiple promotions in the past six months. Manders came out to some generic music instead of Bon Jovi (I presume that’s because this event streamed on YouTube.) He wrestled in New Jersey 24 hours earlier. They did some comedy with an invisible football to open; this silliness isn’t for me. They fought to the floor.

Shimbashi repeatedly slammed Manders’ hand on the ring apron at 3:00, then he pushed Manders face-first into the ring post. In the ring, Shimbashi hit a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall, and he tied up Manders’ left arm in the ropes. Manders hit a hard chop, but it hurt his damaged arm. Shimbashi missed a top-rope elbow drop at 6:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Manders hit an Oklahoma Stampede (bulldog powerslam) for a nearfall, then some more LOUD chops.

Shimbashi hit a bulldog from the ropes, and he hit the elbow drop for a nearfall at 9:00. They fought to the floor, where Manders clotheslined Shimbashi into the rows of chairs! In the ring, Shimbashi tied up Manders on the mat and applied a Rings of Saturn double armbar, but Manders rolled over for a nearfall. Manders hit two more clotheslines and scored the pin. Good action; best of the show so far.

1 Called Manders defeated Shimbashi at 10:57.

* They have reposted this video, so the intermission has been edited out. West Coast Pro also wrote on their Twitter/X page that they made some improvements to the production in this version of the show.

6. Lee Moriarty vs. Jiah Jewell. Moriarty wore his ROH Pure Title belt to the ring, but it’s not on the line. Jiah is the Skinner-meets-Lash LeRoux Cajun. Standing switches and they worked each other’s left arm to open. Lee applied the Border City Stretch, but Jiah quickly got to the ropes at 1:30. Lee hit some shoulder tackles. Jiah hit some rope-assisted armdrags and a Helluva Kick, then a crossbody block. Moriarty tied up Jiah’s left arm and snapped it backwards at 3:30, then tied up Jiah’s arms on the mat. He snapped Jiah’s neck across the top rope at 5:00, then hit a drive-by kick for a nearfall.

Jiah hit a suplex, and they were both down. He hit a back suplex and a running knee, and he was fired up. He suplexed Moriarty into the turnbuckles and got a nearfall at 7:00. Jewell got a Gator Roll on the mat, then he cranked back on Lee’s head. Lee hit a discus clothesline into the corner. Jiah hit a Tiger Driver/butterfly powerbomb at 8:30, and they were both down. Jiah hit a Mafia Kick, but Lee ducked an enzuigiri, and Lee immediately slammed Jiah to the mat and again locked in the Border City Stretch. Lee hit a Shining Wizard, then a twisting slam for the pin; I don’t think I’ve seen Lee use that finisher before. A really good match.

Lee Moriarty defeated Jiah Jewell at 10:03.

7. Danny Orion vs. Starboy Charlie. Charlie carried his WCPW Tag Title belt. This should be really good; these are two of my favorites. Orion refused a handshake, and they locked up. They traded quick reversals on the mat, and Charlie locked in a headlock. He hit some deep armdrags, then a dropkick at 3:00 that sent Orion to the floor. Orion hid behind a ring crew member to stop Charlie from diving onto him.

In the ring, Orion kicked Charlie into the wall next to the ring, and he took control for a few minutes. Charlie finally hit a spinning heel kick to the jaw at 6:00. He hit a second-rope huracanrana. Charlie hit a knee drop across the forehead and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 9:00. He pulled down the straps of his bib overalls and was fired up. He hit a Pele Kick on Orion, who was standing on the apron, then he dove through the ropes onto Orion.

In the ring, Orion shoved the ref into the ropes, causing Charlie to fall and be crotched in the corner. Orion dropped him snake-eyes and hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Charlie. Charlie got a backslide for a nearfall. He hit a uranage and a standing corkscrew moonsault for a nearfall at 11:00. He went for a Gotch-style piledriver, but Orion escaped. Danny hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. He hit another one. Charlie hit a Poison Rana and a spin kick to the head for the pin! A sharp match; both guys are so talented.

Starboy Charlie defeated Danny Orion at 12:25.

* Charlie helped Orion to his feet. Shimbashi jumped in the ring and stomped on Charlie. Orion initially pulled Shimbashi off of Charlie… but then he also stomped on Charlie!

8. Johnnie Robbie vs. Gabby Forza for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. I wasn’t aware that New England-based Forza was here. The commentators noted that Robbie has a record-setting nine successful title defenses and has now been champion for more than 300 days. Gabby is the powerhouse, and she easily threw Robbie to the mat. Robbie got a lucha roll. Gabby hit a shoulder tackle, then some forearms into the corner at 1:30, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Gabby hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 3:00.

Forza hit a Gorilla Press, slamming Robbie to the mat, and she got a nearfall. She hit a back suplex and tied up Robbie on the mat. Robbie hit a series of running kicks, then a German Suplex at 7:00. She hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Gabby hit another powerslam, then the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall at 8:30. Johnnie hit a flying double knees for a nearfall. Gabby missed a second Gnome Bomb, and Johnnie immediately hit her with flying double knees to the back of the head for the pin. Really good action.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Gabby Forza to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s Title at 10:22.

9. Vinnie Massaro vs. Alpha Zo for the West Coast Pro Title. I’m amused that nearly the enter roster is in their 20s, except for champion Massaro who is pushing 50. Both are babyfaces here. A feeling-out process to open and intense lockups. Zo knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Massaro applied a headlock on the mat. Zo hit some armdrags and a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Massaro hit an impressive one-footed dropkick. He hip-tossed Zo at 6:30. Zo nailed a knee drop across the forehead.

Zo backed Massaro into a corner and unloaded some punches to the ribs. He hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. Vinnie hit his own Exploder Suplex, and they were both down. Vinnie hit a clothesline in the corner, then a twisting brainbuster. He hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. He nailed a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 11:30. Zo nailed a Spin Cycle swinging back suplex for a nearfall. Vinnie nailed a running Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 13:30.

They traded rollups, and Zo nailed a flying knee strike, then a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall and a falling forearm strike for a believable nearfall, as the 15:00 call was spot-on, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Vinnie hit a back suplex. He set up for the Snoring Elbow, but Zo hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 17:00. Massaro finally hit the Snoring Elbow (discus elbow strike) for the pin. Good action.

Vinnie Massaro defeated Alpha Zo to retain the West Coast Pro Title at 17:29.

* Massaro left. Zo got on the mic, but he was attacked from behind by Bret the Threat.

Final Thoughts: Charlie-Orion was every bit as good as expected. Both men are so talented. They are both perhaps 5’8″ and aren’t on the radar of the TV promotions, but I’d love to see either of them featured. There wasn’t much mystery over who was winning, but it was really good. I’ll narrowly take a strong Jiah-Moriarty match just ahead of Gabby-Robbie. Again, not much mystery about who was winning each of those matches, but some really good action. The main event topped my expectations to earn an honorable mention.

No real complaints. The undercard matches were fine, and the students are coming along. Again, WCPW had indicated they knew of some production issues when this event aired live, but those have all been resolved here in the edited replay. I also want to point out this entire show played on YouTube without a single annoying commercial break. (Compare that to watching the WWE/AAA show this week, where I had 12 breaks in a one-hour program.)