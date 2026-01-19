WWE Raw results (1/19): Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,704)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, at The SSE Arena

Streamed live January 19, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show while shots aired of the fans, followed by backstage/arrival shots of World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Finn Balor, Maxxine Dupri with Otis and Akira Tozawa, Los Americanos, and Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee… Pyro shot off on the stage, and then a drone shot aired of what Cole said was a sold-out venue… Corey Graves was on commentary with Cole…

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix reported that the venue is set up for 8,597, and 8,578 tickets had been distributed roughly two hours before the show. The venue’s listed capacity is 11,000.

Gunther made his entrance to boos. Gunther said AJ Styles made a mistake last week. He boasted that he put Goldberg to sleep and made John Cena tap out. Gunther officially declared for the men’s Royal Rumble match. He started to talk about lasting 71:40 in a previous Rumble, but he was interrupted.

AJ Styles made his entrance and joined Gunther inside the ring. The fans chanted Styles’ name. Styles said he knew Gunther wanted to move on, but he doesn’t. Styles challenged Gunther to a rematch at the Royal Rumble. Gunther said he’s going to win the Royal Rumble, and he doesn’t plan to pull double duty, so the answer was no.

Gunther started to make his exit, but Styles stopped him in his tracks by saying it sounded like Gunther was scared. Styles said Gunther didn’t beat him last week. He said he showed Gunther mercy and added that Gunther tapped out like a little bitch. Styles told Gunther to say if he was scared, and they could move.

Gunther said he proved that he’s the smarter and better wrestler than Styles last week. He said there was no point in wrestling Styles again, so the answer was still no. Gunther started to leave and then stopped. Gunther said there might be something that Styles could do. Styles told him to name it.

Gunther said that if Styles wants a rematch with him at the Rumble, then he wants Styles to put his career on the line. Gunther told Styles to think about whether that’s a hill that Styles is willing to die on. He told Styles that he expects his answer by the end of the night, unless he’s a little scared. Gunther exited the ring…

Powell’s POV: Is there any reason why they couldn’t have this match any day other than Royal Rumble Saturday? Anyway, they set the table for a big showdown match. I suspect that Gunther will be seen as the favorite, given his recent history of retiring Goldberg and John Cena. But I think there’s a chance that Styles will win the match, and then Gunther will get his mojo right back by winning the Rumble.

Maxxine Dupri was stretching out backstage when she spotted Natalya, who said she wanted to be in her corner so that what happened last time with Becky Lynch wouldn’t happen again…

Powell’s POV: Two people were watching in the background. It may have been The Creeds, but I couldn’t tell for sure.

Becky Lynch made her entrance heading into the first commercial break… [C] Maxxine Dupri and Natalya made their entrance…

1. Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri (w/Natalya) for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Ring announcer Mark Nash delivered the in-ring introductions for the title match. Lynch was booed. Cole said she didn’t endear herself to the fans with some of the things she said during the commercial break. Lynch performed a move that dumped Dupri to the floor before an early break. [C]

The wrestlers fought on the ropes before Lynch executed a superplex. Lynch followed up with a DDT for a two count. Lynch showed anger and frustration over not getting the pin. She threw punches at Dupri. Lynch untied a top turnbuckle pad and then pulled it off when Dupri rolled her up for another two count. Dupri performed a crossbody block, but Lynch rolled through and got a near fall.

Dupri countered out of a Manhandle Slam attempt into an ankle lock. Lynch rolled out of it, and it nearly flung Dupri into the exposed turnbuckle, but she stopped short of it. Lynch charged and collided with the exposed turnbuckle. Dupri dropped her with a kick and made the cover, but Natalya draped Lynch’s leg over the bottom rope. Lynch put Dupri down with a Manhandle Slam and scored the pin.

Becky Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri in 11:35 to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

After Lynch left the ring, Natalya attacked Dupri. Natalya slapped her across the face twice. Dupri returned the favor, but Natalya put her down with a clothesline and then stood over her while the fans booed. Natalya applied the Sharpshooter. Dupri tapped out before the referee got her to release the hold. Natalya threw more punches at Dupri.

The broadcast team was shown at their desk as they expressed how surprised they were by Natalya’s actions. She went after Dupri again, and eventually left the ring…

Powell’s POV: You could see Natalya’s turn coming a mile away, but I’m all for it. The persona that Natalya has used outside WWE has been really good. One can only hope that she’s bringing it to WWE.

Footage aired of last week’s drama involving Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman…

Pearce spoke with AJ Styles in a backstage area. Pearce said Styles didn’t have to accept Gunther’s challenge. Styles said he was going to call his wife. Pearce said that was a great idea.

Paul Heyman showed up after Styles left. Pearce acted happy to see him. Heyman was surprised when Pearce said he had a good week. Pearce said Bron Breakker is still suspended, just like he said last week. Heyman spoke about The Vision’s six-man tag match. Once Heyman confirmed that he would be at ringside, Pearce said he would be as well… [C]

A video package recapped last week’s angle that set up today’s CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship… Graves hyped the match as this show’s main event…

Inside Judgment Day’s clubhouse, Raquel Rodriguez told Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez that they don’t know how Stephanie Vaquer will be out. Rodriguez referred to herself as Big Sexy and said she’d take the Women’s World Championship from her once she returns.

Morgan said 2026 is the year of the Judgment Day. She said Rodriguez and Finn Balor would be world champions. Morgan said she thought Perez was a liar and a schemer, but she figured out that they needed her and that they would be WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Morgan asked Balor how he was feeling. Balor said they were on his island with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Balor said he wasn’t leaving without it…

Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd. He stood with the fans while officially declaring for the men’s Royal Rumble match. Cole said he thought Jey was supposed to run things by Jimmy Uso first…

Backstage, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller barked at Adam Pearce. They wanted to face the Usos. Pearce teased letting them have the match before informing them that they would be one of the teams in a four-way match on next week’s show to earn a shot at the tag titles…

Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman headed to the ring… [C] Cole hyped the WWE podcast schedule, including Undertaker appearing on Cody Rhodes’ show…

2. Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee. The babyface trio’s entrance was not televised. Adam Pearce sat in a chair at ringside. The fans popped when Rey tagged into the match for the first time, and then a 619 chant broke out.

[Hour Two] The babyface trio cleared all three heels to the floor, and then hit stereo dives from the ring onto them on the floor. [C] Theory blocked a 619 and hoisted up Rey, but Penta made a blind tag. Penta hit the Penta Driver and had Theory beat, but Reed broke up the pin. Lee ran in and was put down by a Logan clothesline. Rey sent Logan to the floor and then went for a baseball slide, but Logan caught him. Paul pressed Rey over his head and then dropped him face-first on the barricade.

In the ring, Penta and Lee hit double superkicks on Reed, who ended up on the floor. Lee dove onto Reed. Theory and Penta were left alone inside the ring. As Heyman and Pearce both stood on the apron and spoke with the referee, Logan slipped brass knuckles to Theory. Pearce saw it and took the weapon away.

Pearce and Heyman argued. Pearce asked Heyman if he was sticking his hands in his face. In the ring, Rey hit Theory with the brass knuckles while the referee was tied up with Logan. Penta took out Logan with a kick and then hit a Mexican Destroyer on Theory before pinning him.

Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee beat Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory in 15:00.

After the match, Heyman pulled out his phone and started texting someone…

Powell’s POV: A crowd-pleasing six-man tag match. It’s always nice when a live crowd doesn’t take it for granted when they get to see Rey Mysterio at this point in his career.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, who spoke about playing an away game. He said they were going into double OT, and he wants the game on his stick. He said this is the type of pressure that gets him out of bed in the morning. He said he’s the best in the world, not just in the United States, so why not come to Northern Ireland to prove he’s the best against the best they have? Punk said the same pressure that makes him will break Balor…

Cole set up the annual video package on Martin Luther King Jr. in recognition of today’s holiday in the United States… [C]

Backstage, Paul Heyman chased after Adam Pearce. A boom mic fell into the camera view. Heyman told Pearce that everyone would miss him once he was gone from the show. Pearce asked if Heyman was threatening him. Heyman told Pearce he should take the phonecall. Pearce answered his phone while Heyman walked away…

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their entrance for an in-ring promo. Ripley said once they retain their titles when they face Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez on Saturday Night’s Main Event, they were informed that they will both compete in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez made their entrance. Once in the ring, Morgan told Sky that Ripley always turns her back on her tag team partner. Morgan said Ripley did it to her. She said Ripley’s selfishness would get the best of her, leaving her with nothing and no one.

Perez announced that she, Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez would all be entering the women’s Royal Rumble match. Perez said a member of the Judgment Day would go on to main event WrestleMania. Morgan let out a loud squeal.

Ripley mocked Morgan’s squeal and said it all seemed like projecting to her. Ripley asked how it would work with all three Judgment Day women in the Rumble match.

Raquel Rodriguez entered the ring and put Ripley down with a big boot. Sky tried to fight all three opponents, but Perez clipped the back of her leg. Morgan performed a Backstabber on Sky, and then Rodriguez followed up with a Tejana Bomb. Ripley tried to help, only to be put down by Morgan’s Oblivion finisher. The Judgment Day trio stood tall… [C]

Powell’s POV: The segment was newsworthy for the Rumble match entry announcements, and did an effective job of putting heat on all three heels. There are some intriguing candidates if the creative forces opt to open the women’s Royal Rumble match with two tag team partners facing off.

Cole narrated a shot of an area in the host city where the Titanic was built. Graves plugged Eminem’s “Godzilla” song that is being used as the official theme song for Raw…

Powell’s POV: Honest question. Do locals take pride in the Titanic being built in their city, even though it sank on its maiden voyage?

Backstage, Bayley was talking to herself and acting flustered when Lyra Valkyria showed up. Valkyria said she was finding it hard to be positive. She said she hated losing, but more than anything, she hated letting her friend down. Bayley said Valkyria could never let her down. Bayley excitedly spoke about how one of them could win the Royal Rumble. They both agreed that they wouldn’t mind if the other won the Rumble, and then hugged…

Cole said that Led Zeppelin performed “Stairway to Heaven” live for the first time in Belfast in 1971…

Je’Von Evans made his entrance while Los Americanos were already inside the ring…

3. Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano (w/Rayo, Bravo). Graves mentioned that Americano worked in AAA over the weekend. He also said that’s where “a certain Nigerian Colossus” has been for those who were wondering. Evans cleared Americano from the ring before an early break. [C]

Evans was down on the floor coming out of the break. Cole explained that Evans was injured, but he wasn’t sure what caused the injury. The bell rang to end the match. Evans favored his

El Grande Americao beat Je’Von Evans in 6:20 via ref stoppage.

Powell’s POV: That sucks. Here’s wishing Evans the best.

Cole recapped footage of Natalya costing Maxinne Dupri the Women’s Intercontinental Title match, and attacking her afterward…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond asked Finn Balor about the pressure of challenging for the championship in his hometown. Balor said he respects Punk, but he questions his judgment for facing him in Belfast. Balor said there would be a new Irish world champion. The fans roared…

Cole set up a clip of Paul Levesque talking about R-Truth’s contract issues on WWE Unreal. Levesque claimed that Truth was not fired, despite Truth claiming he’d been released on social media. Brian James said it made perfect business sense not to renew Truth’s contract. “At his age, you might not get that reward back,” James said… [C]

An Oba Femi highlight package aired…

Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Paul Heyman were shown walking in a hallway when Adam Pearce showed up. Pearce told Heyman to have Bron Breakker at Raw next week. Heyman assumed it was because of the phonecall that Pearce received. Pearce said it had nothing to do with the call, and he wanted to talk it out. Heyman said he would have Breakker at the show, then added that Pearce better be on his best behavior.

AJ Styles approached Pearce after The Vision walked away. Styles said he spoke with his wife of 25 years, and she told him to kick Gunther’s ass. Pearce made sure that Styles knew there was no coming back from it. Styles understood, so Pearce told him the match with Gunther was official…

Cole and Graves ran through the Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup for this weekend’s show…

Backstage, Kairi Sane was rattled when Asuka entered the room and blamed her for losing their match last week. Sane said she would make sure that Asuka wins the Royal Rumble. Asuka called her a good girl, then told Sane not to make her yell at her again…

CM Punk made his entrance for the main event. Some fans booed, but the fans loudly sang along with his theme song. One Punk fan was shown getting emotional as Punk came out. Punk looked at the cheering fans and scoffed at being told that he was going to be the bad guy. Punk had more cheers than boos once he entered the ring… [C]

After footage recapped the Gunther and AJ Styles developments, Cole hyped their match as being official for the Royal Rumble…

[Hour Three] The fans sang the “Ole” song and then popped when Finn Balor’s old babyface entrnace music played, and he walked to the ring. Balor looked into the camera and said he couldn’t even hear his music. Cole recalled Balor winning the world championship once before, and said he bought back the old entrance theme to bring back the memories of that moment…

4. CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship. Mark Nash delivered in-ring introductions for the title match and was more specific than usual in listing Balor’s hometown. Punk was booed loudly when he was introduced. Cole said it was the first time the World Heavyweight Championship was being defended on the island of Ireland.

Punk sent Balor to the floor and then hit him with a suicide dive. Punk climbed on the broadcast table and held his arms open while soaking up the boos. [C] There were dueling chants for the wrestlers, with the Balor chants being louder. Balor cleared Punk from the ring and then hit a flip dive.

Balor rolled Punk back inside the ring and played to the crowd before hitting a shotgun dropkick. Balor went up top, but Punk avoided the Coup de Grace. Punk hit Balor with a GTS and covered him for a near fall. Punk threw punches at Balor and then put him in the Anaconda Vice. Balor eventually reached the ropes with his foot to break the hold.

Punk signaled for his finisher, which drew boos. He hoisted up Balor, who fired away with elbow strikes to escape. Balor performed a sling blade clothesline and then a pair of shotgun dropkicks. Balor went up top and hit the Coup de Grace before covering Punk for a near fall that the live crowd bought into.

Balor avoided a GTS, and hooked Punk into an inside cradle for a two count. It appeared Punk was rolling Balor into a pin, but he hoisted him up on his shoulders and then hit the GTS. Punk covered Balor and got the three count.

CM Punk defeated Finn Balor in 16:15 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cole said Punk has been a fighting champion, having beaten Bron Breakker and Finn Balor. Punk celebrated on the middle rope while his entrance theme played and the broadcast team narrated match highlights. Punk looked at Balor, who was seated on the mat. Punk approached Balor and offered his hand. Balor accepted, and then Punk helped him to his feet.

Punk raised Punk’s arm. Punk hugged Balor, who spoke to him and then exited the ring. The executive producer credits were shown as Balor stood on the floor and watched Punk celebrate. Punk leaned down and listened to a referee on the floor and then held up his belt again to conclude the show…

Powell’s POV: There was no reason to suspect a title change, but don’t tell that to the Belfast fans. It was fun to watch them get caught up in the moment and believe there was a chance that the hometown hero might win. Overall, a good episode that finally started the brand’s build to the Royal Rumble. I will be back shortly with my weekly same-night audio review of Raw, which will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.