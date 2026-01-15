What's happening...

TNA Impact preview (live coverage tonight): TNA World Championship match headlines tonight’s AMC premiere

January 15, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship

-AJ Styles appears

-“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. “Elegance Brand” M by Elegance and Heather by Elegance for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler

-Bully Ray appears

-Perez Hilton appears

Powell’s POV: TNA is no longer advertising Leon Slater vs. Myron Reed for the X Division Title. The belief is that Reed is not under contract with the company. The Impact will be live tonight from Dallas, Texas, at Curtis Culwell Center. Join me for my live review as Impact is simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. Our TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

