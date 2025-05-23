Ace Austin exits TNA

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ace Austin (Austin Highley) is no longer with TNA. Scott D’Amore shared the news of Austin’s contract expiring and noted that his exit from TNA is amicable. “He’s ready for that next chapter,” D’Amore wrote. “I think it is time Ace Austin goes all in on proving he’s one of the best.” Read more at Yahoo.com.

Powell’s POV: Austin had a good run in TNA that started back in 2019. He had three runs with the TNA Tag Team Titles and three runs with the X Division Championship. Should we read into D’Amore using the words “all in” while talking about Austin’s future? Either way, it will be interesting to see what comes next.