ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

May 23, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Alysin Kay vs. Queen Aminata in a Pure Rules match

-Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian

-Marina Shafir vs. Laynie Luck

-Atlantis Jr., Neon, and Feugo vs. Volador Jr., Barbaro Cavernario, and Hechicero

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on May 8, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

