ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Robyn Renegade in a Proving Ground match

-QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich vs. “The Frat House” Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Jacked Jameson in an eight-man tag

-“MxM TV” Taya Valkyrie, Mason Madden, and Mansoor vs. Trish Adora, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean

-Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

-“The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds

-Shane Taylor vs. Kiran Grey

-Lance Archer in action

