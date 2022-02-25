ROH Notes: ROH Supercard of Honor talent to be announced next week, CM Punk featured on this weekend’s ROH Wrestling, Hall of Fame edition coming soon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Some of the wrestlers signed for the April 1 ROH Supercard of Honor event will be revealed during a Facebook Live chat on Tuesday at 6CT/7ET on the ROH Facebook Page.

-New ROH Hall of Fame inductee CM Punk will be spotlighted on this weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show. The matches include Punk vs. Austin Aries for the ROH Championship from 2005, and Punk vs. Roderick Strong.

-The Hall of Fame edition of the ROH Wrestling television show will air the weekend of March 5 and will focus on inductees Punk, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, and The Briscoes.

Powell’s POV: Other blog topics include Eck’s farewell to Quinn McKay (who is now working as Kelly Kincaid on NXT Level Up), Jonathan Gresham defending the original ROH Championship internationally, Deonna Purrazzo defending the ROH Women’s World Championship, a note on another upcoming ROH Wrestling television show theme.