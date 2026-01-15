AEW signs CMLL wrestlers to dual contracts

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW roster continues to expand. Tony Khan announced that CMLL wrestlers Mascara Dorada, Hechicero, and Persephone have signed dual contracts with AEW. See the official announcements via Khan’s social media page.

Powell’s POV: Hechicero is an AEW regular as a member of the Callis Family. Dorada has made several appearances, and Persephone has worked ROH events and the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

