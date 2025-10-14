WWE, NXT, TNA, and Evolve wrestlers set for a tournament to earn a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Speed Championship is scheduled to be defended for the first time since June. NXT General Manager Ava announced a four-man tournament will start next week for a shot at the title held by El Grande Americano.

The opening round of the tournament features Axiom vs. Sean Legacy and Zachary Wentz vs. Jasper Troy in matches that will be held on Tuesday’s NXT television show. The winners will meet in the finals for a shot at the title. The date of the title match has yet to be announced.

El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee to win the WWE Speed Championship on May 5. Americano successfully defended the title against Berto on June 17. The WWE Speed online show last streamed on July 9 and then stopped airing without any notice or explanation.

Powell’s POV: Troy was listed as the NXT wrestler, even though he also works WWE Evolve matches. NXT recently held a tournament for the WWE Women’s Speed Women’s Championship held by Sol Ruca. This will be the first men’s tournament since Ava announced on August 24 that the WWE Speed Championships were moving to the NXT brand. It will also be the first time that the Ludwig Kaiser version of El Grande Americano will defend the title. Chad Gable was under the mask when the Americano character won the title and last defended it (watch the Americano vs. Berto match below).

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)