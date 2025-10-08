AEW All In turnstile attendance revealed, public funding reimbursement reduced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The attendance for July’s AEW’s All In Texas is official. Wrestlenomics.com lists the turnstile count as 21,973, as listed in a public records report obtained by Brandon Thurston.

Thurston also reports that AEW will receive a reduced reimbursement figure. AEW was originally projected to receive over $1 million from the Texas Event Trust Fund, but that number will be reduced due to the attendance coming in below the projected figure of 33,490. Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton told Thurston that AEW will end up with “around $700,000 in reimbursements.”

Powell’s POV: WrestleTix‘s estimated that 27,245 tickets were distributed for the event. It’s possible that AEW handed out a large number of comps to help fill the stadium, which has a listed capacity of 40,300 for baseball. The city’s application for the reimbursements also listed NJPW and CMLL shows, as well as concerts by Fozzy and Swerve Strickland for the week leading up to the All In, but those events did not take place. Check out Brandon Thurston’s appearance on the latest Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

