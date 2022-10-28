What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: TNT Title match headlines tonight’s live show

October 28, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Wardlow vs. Matt Taven for the TNT Championship

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard in an eliminator match

-Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: The Moxley vs. Menard match replaces the previously listed Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Rampage will be live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.