AEW Rampage lineup: TNT Title match headlines tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Wardlow vs. Matt Taven for the TNT Championship

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard in an eliminator match

-Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo

Powell’s POV: The Moxley vs. Menard match replaces the previously listed Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Rampage will be live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).