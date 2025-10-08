TWE Chattanooga “Hate & Jealousy” results: Vetter’s review of Tim Bosby vs. Big Dave Weaver in a bull rope match, London Lightning vs. Jameson Shook

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

TWE Chattanooga “Hate & Jealousy”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

September 27, 2025, in Red Bank, Tennessee, at TWE Arena

The venue is their dark, odd-shaped room that looks like an underground military bunker. It’s dark over the crowd, but the ring is fairly well-lit. The ring is pushed up against one wall, and most fans sit on opposite sides of the ring.

1. Pha’Nesse vs. Damon Stryker for the Gig City Championship. Pha’Nesse is a flamboyant Black man, and he’s the babyface. Stryker is white with short, dark hair that is shaved on the sides of his head; I saw him have a good match against Diego Hill back in March. Pha’Nesse hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, and they immediately went to the floor and brawled. In the ring, Stryker hit a suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Pha’Nesse hit some overhand chops. Stryker hit a knee drop across the forehead for a nearfall at 4:30.

Stryker went for an ‘Eddie Spot,’ pretending he was struck by a chair while the ref was out of position. Pha’Nesse pleaded innocent. Finally, Pha’Nesse DID pick up the chair and repeatedly struck Stryker with it, and he did it right in front of the ref, who called for the bell. Adequate.

Damon Stryker defeated Pha’Nesse via DQ at 7:16.

2. Ashlyn Alexander vs. Ravenna Vein. I noted that Ashlyn, Gary Jay, and Tommy Davis presumably drove together from St. Louis (they also had a show the next day in North Carolina for PWF). Ashlyn is about the size and build of Piper Niven, but she does look like she’s lost weight in the past year. I don’t think I’ve seen Ravenna before; she is a ‘goth girl,’ dressed in all black gear, and has several tattoos on her arms. Standing switches to open. Ashlyn knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, and she hit a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 1:30. Ravenna pushed her foot into Ashlyn’s throat and kept her grounded. Ravenna hit a running knee for a nearfall at 4:30, then a spear for a nearfall. Ashlyn hit a Pounce for a nearfall. Ravenna hit a stunner for the pin. Solid.

Ravenna Vein defeated Ashlyn Alexander at 6:44.

3. Kasey Owens vs. Tommy Davis. I’ve described Kasey as a perfect mix of GCW wrestlers Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd. Again, Davis is a rising star in St. Louis Anarchy, and he had a good showing at a summer tournament here in Tennessee; he looks like a shorter, younger Trent Seven. Standing switches early on, and Owens tied him up on the mat and hit a suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Owens hit some Sabre-style neck-snaps between his ankles and tossed Davis into the corner at 5:00, and was in charge.

They hit stereo clotheslines, then Davis dropped him with a clothesline for a nearfall. Owens hit some chops. Davis dropped him with a jumping knee. Davis went for a Fujiwara Armbar on the mat, but Owens rolled him over for a nearfall. Owens hit a headbutt, and he applied a Crossface Chickenwing, and Davis tapped out. Decent match; I hoped they’d go longer. Owens is a bit heavier, but he’s a top-tier guy here.

Kasey Owens defeated Tommy Davis at 8:37.

4. Hunter Drake vs. Storm Ryder. I don’t think I’ve seen Ryder; he wore a blue singlet and has a dark mullet, giving off some young Adam Bomb vibes. He’s tall, too! He might be 6’4″ or so! (He is new enough he doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet.) Hunter is the younger, shorter, less muscular version of Matt Riddle; he has long curly hair, and he’s a heel here now. They went to the mat and had some basic tie-ups. Hunter pulled the ref into the middle, then he hit a Mafia Kick to the sternum at 2:30. Ryder hit some hip-tosses and easily threw the smaller Hunter around the ring. Ryder hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Hunter hit the “Purple Haze” (his version of a Code Red) for the pin. Solid.

Hunder Drake defeated Storm Ryder at 6:21.

5. Tank vs. Gary Jay. This should be a good brawl. Gary is the redheaded version of Brodie Lee, and again, he’s a top guy in the St. Louis scene. Gary came out first, and he leapt through the ropes onto Tank as he approached the ring, and we’re underway. They brawled at ringside. Tank hit a back suplex on the ramp. They got into the ring at 2:00, and Jay unloaded some chops and a series of headbutts. They traded more forearm strikes. Tank nailed a DDT for the pin out of nowhere. Intense but shockingly short.

Tank defeated Gary Jay at 4:15.

6. Darian Bengston vs. Parm Singh Mann. My first time seeing Parm; he wore a mask over his mouth as he came to the ring, but removed it before the match. He has short, dark hair and a similar look to the Bollywood Boys. His cagematch.net bio says he’s had 74 total matches, including 23 this year. Bengston is among my favorites from this region. Standing switches to open. Bengston hit a piledriver along his back for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a straight punch to the jaw that dropped Mann, and he kept him grounded in a cravat.

Darian went for an STF, but Mann reached the ropes. Mann hit some chops and a clothesline, and he got an inside cradle for a nearfall at 6:00. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Bengston set up for a package piledriver, but he slammed Mann for a nearfall. Bengston applied his version of Cattle Mutilation, and Mann tapped out. Solid match; Bengston is a top-tier talent.

Darian Bengston defeated Parm Singh Mann at 7:29.

7. Jameson Shook vs. London Lightning. London is a talented kid from Canada who has spent months competing in the Tennessee-Alabama-Georgia corridor. Shook is the talented redhead who looks like a young Sami Zayn. This was the match I tuned in for. London is a heel here, and he stalled on the floor. The ref finally searched London and confiscated some weapons. They finally tied up at 3:00, and we had some good reversals; this is already better than any of the first six matches. Shook hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 6:00.

London hit a chop block to the back of the knee, and he took control. He targeted the damaged knee and stomped on the left leg. He tied Shook in the Tree of Woe and focused on the injured leg. Shook hit a back-body drop, then a senton for a nearfall at 10:30. London tied him in a Trailer Hitch leg lock, but Shook reversed it. Shook hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good match and best of the show so far.

Jameson Shook defeated London Lightning at 12:14.

* Storm Ryder got in the ring and helped London Lightning to his feet. Shook offered a handshake to London, but Hunter Drake jumped in the ring and attacked Shook from behind! Drake, London, and Ryder all stomped on Shook.

8. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Big Dave Weaver (w/Sean Campbell) in a bull rope match. Dave is maybe 6’4″. Bosby is a former amateur wrestler and has been a good Action Wrestling champion; I love that he’s wearing denim jeans and a T-shirt, not his wrestling singlet. (To me, it’s important to acknowledge this is a ‘fight,’ not a match.) Dave struck Hales before the bell, so Bosby attacked Weaver, and we’re underway. The commentators noted we can’t officially begin until both have a bull rope attached to their wrists. So, Bosby put it on and we had the bell at 00:56.

There is a cowbell in the middle of the 15-foot rope. They brawled to the floor, and Dave hit a Cactus Elbow Drop from the apron to the cement floor at 2:00. They looped the ring and brawled at ringside. Dave had the crowd hold down Bosby so he could chop him, then he slammed him on the ring apron. They got into the ring with Bosby in charge, as he stomped on Big Dave and kept him grounded. They again brawled to the floor and this time went to the back of this dark room, where it is impossible to see.

Back in the ring, Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 7:30. Dave got the rope between Bosby’s legs and yanked upward to crotch him. Dave wrapped the rope around Bosby’s neck and flipped him across the ring. Bosby hit more backbreakers over his knee for a nearfall at 10:00. He went to a crossface on the mat, and he pushed the rope into Dave’s mouth. The bell rang, but the ref made it clear that he didn’t call for it. Dylan Hales got in the ring. The commentators stressed that this match is not over. Bengston got in the ring and struck Hales with his belt. Meanwhile, Big Dave hit Bosby with the cowbell, then he nailed a clothesline and got the pin! Good brawl.

Big Dave defeated Tim Bosby in a bull rope match at 11:46.

Final Thoughts: It would be perfectly acceptable to watch the final two matches here and skip the rest. While I don’t do ‘star ratings,’ I choose my words carefully in describing the quality of a match, and none of the first six got a “good” review (to me, a good match would be the equivalent of 2.5 to 3.25 stars). While nothing was bad, they were all fairly average. This show is just under two hours long, and in retrospect, many of the matches should have been longer. The first half was fairly basic with nothing standing out, but I tuned in for the guys I really like here — Bosby, Shook, Lightning and Bengston.