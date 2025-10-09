TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, NXT in Columbus (reports needed), WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Rockin’ Robin, Stevie Richards, Eddie Guerrero

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Impact includes the final push for Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is running a live event tonight in Columbus, Ohio, at KEMBA Live. No matches are advertised, but Oba Femi, Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, and Trick Williams are advertised. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Jake Barnett gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rockin’ Robin (Robin Smith) is 61.

-Stevie Richards (Michael Manna) is 54.

-The late Eddie Guerrero was born on October 9, 1967. He died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.