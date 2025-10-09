ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Championship and IWGP Women’s Championship matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Bandido vs. Hechicero for the ROH Championship

-Saree vs. Alex Windsor for the IWGP Women’s Championship

-Viva Van vs. Billie Starkz

-Shane Taylor vs. Beef

-“SAP Angelico and Serpentico in action

Powell’s POV: Most of the show was taped on October 9 in Lakeland, Florida, at RP Funding Center. I assume the ROH Championship match was held October 3 CMLL event in Mexico City at Arena Mexico. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).