TNA Impact preview: The Bound For Glory go-home show

October 9, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-TNA Champion Trick Williams opens the show

-The contract signing for Kelani Jordan vs. Indi Hartwell for the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory

-Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young in a No DQ match

-Matt Cardona vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Mustafa Ali vs. JDC

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on September 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, at Expo Centre. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

