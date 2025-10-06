Paul Heyman’s Looking4Larry agency merges with MCM Studios

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Heyman’s Looking4Larry agency is merging with MCM Studios. Heyman addressed the merger in a Hollywood Reporter piece, saying the goal is to build the largest LED volume wall in New York. “That’s the type of step that is necessary to build out a business in 2025, 2026, 2027 that is forward-thinking and tries to stay one step ahead of the curve of the constantly changing production needs, both from major studios and from independent content creators on low budgets,” Heyman said.

“What we’ve noticed is, all these movies are being shot in Yonkers, all these sound stages are being built in Yonkers,” he added. “Are they doing LED volume walls? … It’s a lot of soundstages. There’s a lot of production going on in New Jersey, but then what happens? Then it goes elsewhere. There’s no one-stop shopping. There’s no hub, there is no center that you can walk in the door with a concept, walk out the door with a finished product, and the ability to market and promote it. And those were the boxes that we wanted to check.” Read the full story at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: So what is a volume wall? A simple Google search explains that it is “a large, curved wall made of high-resolution LED screens that displays realistic virtual environments for filmmakers to shoot live-action scenes against.” MCM Studios was founded in 2011 and bills itself as “a high-tech playground for creative filmmakers and content creators.” Heyman and Mitchell Stuart founded the Looking4Larry agency in 2006. Heyman has always spoken highly of Stuart, so here’s hoping this is a successful venture for them.

