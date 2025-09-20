AEW All Out lineup (live coverage today): The full card, early start time for today’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held today in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship (Fletcher will be stripped of the TNT Title if any member of the Callis Family interferes)

-Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla to a four-way match for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Riho for the TBS Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada in a three-way for the AEW Unified Championship

-Brody King and Bandido vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander and Hechicero in a four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-MJF vs. Mark Briscoe in a Thumbtacks and Tables match

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match

-Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP

-Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill

-(Pre-Show) Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in an eight-woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl

-(Pre-Show) Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

